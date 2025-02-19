There's one real trick when it comes to smelling amazing all day, and that's layering. You could be wearing a particularly strong Eau or Extrait de Parfum, but it's not going to have that "just spritzed" aroma late in the day. No, the trick to making perfume last longer is stacking your fragrance, and relying on additional methods of delivering scent, like mists, to ensure it lasts.

To be honest, I hadn't even considered perfume mists, well, until now... For years, I had mistakenly believed that they were the domain of teenagers, and wasn't swayed by what I considered to be a dearth of complex offerings. Recently, however, I had the opportunity to trial Floral Street's newly released range of mists and was seriously impressed, not only with the trend-led scents but their skin-soothing and sustainability credentials to boot.

What makes the Floral Street perfume mists special?

Unlike traditional mists, Floral Street's offerings are powered by its trademarked Actiscent technology, which has reportedly taken decades to develop. The brand claims that this reduces the activity of the inflammatory enzyme (5-lipoxygenase) by 50%, making the mists ultra-gentle on the skin, and ideal for those, like myself, who have sensitive skin and can find fragrance irritating. Oh, and each mist also includes upcycled rose water, from rose essential oil, which has fine moisturisation and antioxidant properties.

Then, for those who seek out sustainable beauty, this is one of the most impressive innovations Marie Claire HQ has seen in some time—the brand is the first in the UK to offer a fully recyclable, metal-free pump.

A beauty editor's honest review of the Floral Street perfume mists

Floral Street has taken three of its bestselling perfumes, Wonderland Peony, Wild Vanilla Orchid and Sweet Almond Blossom, and recreated them in mist form.

Wonderland Peony is a light, fruity floral, with combined notes of peonies, pink berries, violets, cedarwood and hazelnut. They recommend it for the "delicate, dreamy, radiant, and thoughtful," which sounds rather delightful.

And then there's the gourmand perfume, Wild Vanilla Orchid, which is more complex on the nose than you may expect. It has all the warm, cosiness of vanilla, with surprising elements of bamboo, jasmine, sandalwood, citrus and cassis.

And finally, you have my personal favourite, Sweet Almond Blossom, which also doubles as Floral Street's newest release. Inspired by Van Gogh's Almond Blossom, the mist screams spring with notes of juicy pomelo, passionfruit, apple blossom, matcha tea and tonka bean. The result is delectably fruity, with a grounding base of nuttiness.

My personal favourite of the mists was this last one. While I'm not someone who naturally gravitates towards fruity perfumes, I have been yearning for something fresh as February trundles along. And this fragrance is spring incarnate; it feels like you've just squeezed a pear all over your décolletage. This sensation is heightened by the fact that it is an incredibly fine and refreshing mist, which does, as claimed, feel hydrating on the skin.