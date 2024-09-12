Chanel just announced a new face of the world's most iconic perfume—behold, Margot Robbie for N°5

Chanel N°5 is, without question, the world's most famous and iconic perfume. The Chanel N°5 campaigns have, arguably, become equally as iconic as the fragrance itself. Simply hearing the word 'perfume' might bring to mind images of Nicole Kidman, Gisele Bündchen or, more recently, Marion Cotillard in some of the most famous short film advertisements to ever grace our televisions. And now? There's a new name to add into the mix—yes, Margot Robbie has been named the new face of Chanel N°5.

While she has been an ambassador of the House since 2018, having starred in many of the brand's fashion and beauty campaigns, today she becomes the face of what is, in my opinion, Chanel's most influential and powerful campaign for its most classic perfume.

(Image credit: Chanel)

“I think Chanel N°5 is one of the most iconic fragrances in the world. It’s incredible to be a part of it. There’s such an impressive lineage of women who’ve been associated with the fragrance over the years. I am very honoured to be joining that long list of incredible talents,” says Robbie.

The new N°5 campaign featuring Margot Robbie will be unveiled in October 2024—so we don't have too long to wait.

And this is a move that just seems to make sense. In 2024, Chanel is Margot Robbie just as much as Margot Robbie is Chanel—the two have become so intrinsically linked, the fact that Robbie wasn't the face of the House's most iconic and famous product was starting to feel weird.

While some of Chanel's luxury fragrance counterparts are in the midst of modernising their classic scents via new faces and new blends, Chanel N°5 doesn't need any of this—it is, after all, the classic perfume. There is no need for modernisation, no need to take risks, no need to move away from what Chanel always has and always will do best. Margot for N°5 just feels right, and I, for one, can't wait to see the full campaign. I have a strong feeling it will go down in history.