I’m obsessed with fragrances, and this £28 perfume is my new favourite

I will be wearing this all summer long...

I’m not afraid to admit that collecting perfumes has become a bit of a hobby. I love trying out new fragrances, especially during the summer months. However, some of the best perfumes for women can set you back a small fortune.

That’s why I was so intrigued when I heard that Caudalie were launching a range of fragrances, for only £28 each.

I’ve been a fan of the brand’s skincare for years. From face serums to eye creams, their products are firm favourites in my beauty routine, so I knew I had to try a Caudalie perfume out.

The Fresh Fragrance collection features five scents, that each invite you on an olfactory journey to the heart of the vineyards in Bordeaux, where the brand began. My favourite? Thé des Vignes.

Thé des Vignes Fresh Fragrance, £28 | Caudalie

A delicately fresh perfume with sensual notes of ginger, orange blossom and jasmine. View Deal

This scent is glamorous yet subtle enough to wear every day. For me, it’s the perfect summer choice, as it reminds me of warm evenings spent outside on holiday.

It was created by master perfumer, Jacques Cavalier, exclusively for the brand, and the packaging is designed using recycled plastic and glass.

Not only is the bottle beautiful, but it’s practical too, as the shape makes it easy to slip into your bag before heading out the door.

Caudalie have released four more scents as part of the collection, so keep on scrolling to find your own personal favourite.

Rose de Vigne Fresh Fragrance, £28 | Caudalie

This light and romantic fragrance is reminiscent of the botanical and floral freshness of vine roses early in the morning, mingled with tangy rhubarb notes. View Deal

Soleil des Vignes Fresh Fragrance, £28 | Caudalie

The Soleil des Vignes Fresh Fragrance is a particularly warm scented water. The perfume reveals notes of coconut, orange blossom, jasmine and vanilla on the skin. View Deal

Fleur de Vigne Fresh Fragrance, £28 | Caudalie

The Fleur de Vigne Fresh Fragrance is more of a fresh, light scented water, with energising notes of grapefruit, mandarin and cedar. View Deal