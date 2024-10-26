Forget candles, this ancient product is having a seriously luxe moment—and it scents your entire home

From diffusers to candles, there are plenty of ways to scent your home these days. But incense, which dates back to ancient times (specifically in Egypt, India and China) and has traditionally had ties to spirituality and religion, is having a particularly, let's say, luxurious moment right now. You see, while incense sticks has been used for thousands of years by a number of different cultures for their intense, powerful scenting abilities, nowadays we are seeing brands from Loewe to Aesop also lean on their power to deliver exceptionally punchy home fragrance options.

Sure, the history of incense spans many millennia, but in 2024 we're seeing incense sticks reach bestseller status due to their stylish appearance, impressive power, beautiful scents and calming presence. For this reason, I've selected the very best of the moment—trust me, they will change the energy, smell and look of any space.

1. Oribe Côte d'Azur Incense

Oribe's are some of the best Incense Sticks

(Image credit: Oribe)

Oribe Côte d'Azur Incense

Reasons to buy

+
Reminiscent of Oribe haircare

Reasons to avoid

-
Quite expensive

If you're a fan of Oribe haircare, chances are you know and love the brand's signature scent. With this in mind, you could find no better incense than these sticks right here. Smelling like Calabrian bergamot, Sicilian orange, white butterfly jasmine and sandalwood, they will add a beautiful scent to your space, as well as a sense of sophistication.

2. Loewe Tomato Leaves Incense

Loewe's are some of the best Incense Sticks

(Image credit: Loewe)

Loewe Tomato Leaves Incense

Reasons to buy

+
Fresh and perfect for kitchens/bathrooms

Reasons to avoid

-
May not be sweet enough for bedrooms/living rooms

Incense is not just for the bedroom or living space; in fact, these Loewe sticks would work best in a bathroom or kitchen thanks to their fresh nature. Inspired by botanical gardens and vegetable patches, the tomato lingers in the air with notes of wood, ivy and flora. If you want to invest in a seriously chic addition to your home, the brand also has a set in its offering, complete with a Loewe incense holder.

3. Aesop Sarashina Aromatique Incense Sticks

Aesop's are some of the best Incense Sticks

(Image credit: Aesop)

Aesop Sarashina Aromatique Incense Sticks

Reasons to buy

+
Smokey and warming

Reasons to avoid

-
Better in winter

Smoky and sexy, Aesop's incense sticks are the perfect option to have on hand as the nights draw in and the temperature drops outdoors. With sandalwood, clove and cinnamon, these add a sense of warmth to any room.

4. Vyrao Witchy Incense Sticks

Vyrao's are some of the best Incense Sticks

(Image credit: Vyrao)

Vyrao Witchy Incense Sticks

Reasons to buy

+
Smell amazing & pretty to look at

Reasons to avoid

-
Not widely accessible to buy

Vyrao is one of my new favourite scent brands and I am a big fan of its Witchy fragrance in particular. Luckily for me, it comes in an incense offering in the form of these bold purple sticks. There's cinnamon, patchouli, sandalwood, white musk and black pepper in the line up, which make for a complex, irresistible concoction.

5. Cosmoss Incense Sticks

Cosmoss' are some of the best Incense Sticks

(Image credit: Cosmos)

Cosmoss Incense Sticks

Reasons to buy

+
Super stylish & you get a lot for your money

Reasons to avoid

-
May be a little woody for summertime

Kate Moss' wellness brand Cosmoss presents another option for stylish incense. These sticks take on the line's 'Sacred Mist' scent, which features orange flower and bergamot at the top, jasmine and geranium at the middle and oak moss, tonka bean and cedarwood at the base.

6. Earl Of East Flower Power Incense Sticks 

Earl Of East's are some of the best Incense Sticks

(Image credit: Earl Of East)

Earl Of East Flower Power Incense Sticks

Reasons to buy

+
Long burn time & affordable

Reasons to avoid

-
Only a pack of 16

For a slightly more affordable incense fix (but one that looks just as cool), turn to Earl Of East. The soothing fragrance given off from these centres around notes of violet, peony, black tea, while the burn time is an impressive 45-60 minutes per stick.

7. Perfumer H Ink Incense

Perfumer H's are some of the best Incense Sticks

(Image credit: Perfumer H)

Perfumer H Ink Incense

Reasons to buy

+
Made traditionally

Reasons to avoid

-
May be a little 'heavy' for summer

Made by traditional incense makers in Kyoto, these sticks have a traditional feel. The elemi, juniper wood, cedar wood, papyrus, vetiver and frankincense blend gives them a gorgeously modern, stylish vibe, however.

Rebecca Fearn
Rebecca Fearn

Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.

