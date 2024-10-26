Forget candles, this ancient product is having a seriously luxe moment—and it scents your entire home
Loewe just entered the incense chat
From diffusers to candles, there are plenty of ways to scent your home these days. But incense, which dates back to ancient times (specifically in Egypt, India and China) and has traditionally had ties to spirituality and religion, is having a particularly, let's say, luxurious moment right now. You see, while incense sticks has been used for thousands of years by a number of different cultures for their intense, powerful scenting abilities, nowadays we are seeing brands from Loewe to Aesop also lean on their power to deliver exceptionally punchy home fragrance options.
Sure, the history of incense spans many millennia, but in 2024 we're seeing incense sticks reach bestseller status due to their stylish appearance, impressive power, beautiful scents and calming presence. For this reason, I've selected the very best of the moment—trust me, they will change the energy, smell and look of any space.
1. Oribe Côte d'Azur Incense
Oribe Côte d'Azur Incense
If you're a fan of Oribe haircare, chances are you know and love the brand's signature scent. With this in mind, you could find no better incense than these sticks right here. Smelling like Calabrian bergamot, Sicilian orange, white butterfly jasmine and sandalwood, they will add a beautiful scent to your space, as well as a sense of sophistication.
2. Loewe Tomato Leaves Incense
Loewe Tomato Leaves Incense
Incense is not just for the bedroom or living space; in fact, these Loewe sticks would work best in a bathroom or kitchen thanks to their fresh nature. Inspired by botanical gardens and vegetable patches, the tomato lingers in the air with notes of wood, ivy and flora. If you want to invest in a seriously chic addition to your home, the brand also has a set in its offering, complete with a Loewe incense holder.
3. Aesop Sarashina Aromatique Incense Sticks
Aesop Sarashina Aromatique Incense Sticks
Smoky and sexy, Aesop's incense sticks are the perfect option to have on hand as the nights draw in and the temperature drops outdoors. With sandalwood, clove and cinnamon, these add a sense of warmth to any room.
4. Vyrao Witchy Incense Sticks
Vyrao Witchy Incense Sticks
Vyrao is one of my new favourite scent brands and I am a big fan of its Witchy fragrance in particular. Luckily for me, it comes in an incense offering in the form of these bold purple sticks. There's cinnamon, patchouli, sandalwood, white musk and black pepper in the line up, which make for a complex, irresistible concoction.
5. Cosmoss Incense Sticks
Cosmoss Incense Sticks
Kate Moss' wellness brand Cosmoss presents another option for stylish incense. These sticks take on the line's 'Sacred Mist' scent, which features orange flower and bergamot at the top, jasmine and geranium at the middle and oak moss, tonka bean and cedarwood at the base.
6. Earl Of East Flower Power Incense Sticks
Earl Of East Flower Power Incense Sticks
For a slightly more affordable incense fix (but one that looks just as cool), turn to Earl Of East. The soothing fragrance given off from these centres around notes of violet, peony, black tea, while the burn time is an impressive 45-60 minutes per stick.
7. Perfumer H Ink Incense
Perfumer H Ink Incense
Made by traditional incense makers in Kyoto, these sticks have a traditional feel. The elemi, juniper wood, cedar wood, papyrus, vetiver and frankincense blend gives them a gorgeously modern, stylish vibe, however.
