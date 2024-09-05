This legendary perfume brand is considered the best of the best—these are the 9 scents everyone should know

When it comes to the best perfumes, there are a few brands that are guaranteed to make absolutely cracking scents. Some might be niche perfume brands who have the time to make sure their blends are absolutely perfect, and others might be classic perfume brands who have all of the money and resource in the world to create the best. One of those legendary brands is Estée Lauder.

Despite having access to hundreds of perfumes, beauty editors often rave about their favourite Estée Lauder fragrance; often having a sweet anecdote to accompany it. Of course, the iconic Bronze Goddess is up there, which is a particular favourite of Marie Claire UK Executive Beauty Editor Shannon Lawlor. For me? It's Modern Muse that gets my top pick.

With lots (and I mean lots) of Estée Lauder fragrances to choose from, I put them all to the test in a bid to seek out the very best—here's what I deem up there.

1. Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess

Of course, the unrivalled scent of every summer is up first. This perfume is a total beauty editor favourite and is hailed as being the best of the best for pretending you're on the beach even if you're actually on the bus to work. With notes of coconut milk and vanilla combined with bergamot, jasmine and orange this is a creamy citrus dream.

2. Estée Lauder Modern Muse

Estée Lauder Modern Muse Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Honeysuckle, mandarin, jasmine, tuberose, amber wood and patchouli

There is nothing crazy unique about this scent but that's exactly why I like it. It feels like a total classic that wears well with everything and every mood. It's a white floral with patchouli coming through strong (so you'll either love or hate this) on the opener and drying down with honeysuckle shining. It's a fragrance that can easily become a signature scent.

3. Estée Lauder Azurée

Estée Lauder Azurée Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Sage, basil, spearmint, rose, vetiver, oakmoss, jasmine, patchouli

The first thing you need to know about this scent is that she's earthy. It's bold and punchy, not the kind of perfume you want to blend into the crowd. That's all thanks to notes of sage, basil, oakmoss, vetiver, jasmine and patchouli. A beautiful chypre that's particularly stunning for autumn/winter in my opinion. Love vintage fragrances? You'll adore this. Oh, and it's long-lasting too.

4. Estée Lauder Pleasures

Estée Lauder Pleasures Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes : White lily, freesia, violet, peony, musk, rose, jasmine, sandalwood, patchouli

Some people say that Pleasures reminds them of Beautiful Magnolia (more on that below), but I disagree. They share similarities in freshness but Pleasures is far more powdery and much more clean (leaning a little soapy). You'll find notes of white lily, violet, peony, rose, jasmine, sandalwood and patchouli.

If you're one to wear perfume right after a shower or bath and want to smell like a clean bar of soap in the chicest way, this is the one for you. This scent also lasts an impressively long time and wears close to the skin.

5. Estée Lauder Beautiful Magnolia

Estée Lauder Beautiful Magnolia Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes : Magnolia, maté, lotus, rose, cedarwood, musk

Inspired by the unfolding love story, this is a beautiful fresh floral scent. It's incredibly easy to wear, transcends seasons and feels super feminine thanks to its sweetness. The combination of lotus and magnolia with cedarwood and musk, it feels like a real mood-booster. Spraying this in the morning feels like a beautiful sunny day. I like to think of this as a Disney princess perfume in the best kind of way.

Because it's an aquatic scent, this perfume won't last all day. It's one to pop in your handbag and spritz on the go when you need a top-up.

6. Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Nuit

Think of this as the date night version of Bronze Goddess. It's sexier and slightly spicy thanks to the notes of pepper, ylang-ylang and ambrox (ambergris). I find this scent to be longer lasting on me than the original Bronze Goddess. It's the perfect creamy-spicy blend that is a stunning scent for holiday evenings or even pub garden evenings while you pretend you're in the Seychelles.

7. Estée Lauder Sensuous

Estée Lauder Sensuous Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Amber, jasmine, ylang-ylang, black pepper, sandalwood, honey, mandarin

As the name suggests, this is a beautiful evening perfume. After being introduced in 2008, it's been a favourite for many ever since. It's warm, spicy (without being too spicy), slightly sweet and woody. The balance of notes and its linear wear make it a really stunning scent. It's definitely one I'd lean on in autumn, and the sillage is pretty good too.

8. Estée Lauder White Linen

Estée Lauder White Linen Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Rose, jasmine, lily-of-the-valley, violet, orris root, vetiver, amber, moss

This one is a true aldehyde to me. It is pure soap and cleanliness; as you'd expect from a fragrance named White Linen. Introduced in 1978, it actually feels nostalgic and is quite charming, but it's certainly not for everyone. You have to love those true soapy scents to like this one. If you do go for it, don't over-spritz, you don't need much and it can be a little overpowering, particularly in close quarters.

9. Estée Lauder Beautiful Belle

Estée Lauder Beautiful Belle Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Lychee, rose, orange flower, tuberose, orris root, blush suede accord, marzipan musk, ambroxan

Beautiful Belle is lovely scent that feels feminine, inviting and quietly confident thanks to its white florals. Test this one on the skin to see how it wears; it's far nicer on the skin than on a blotter. I don't get the marzipan, which isn't a downside for me personally because I don't love the note, but it's something to bear in mind. The ambroxan, however, is surprisingly powerful. I'd recommend spritzing this right out of the shower while the skin is still damp to give it longevity without needing to spray lots of it.