Foreo Black Friday: We Predict The Sales Are Going To Be HUGE

Swedish-based beauty tech company Foreo is renowned first and foremost for its Luna cleansing devices. But in recent years the launch of the new UFO mask device and, more recently, the Bear, has propelled it to the top of our beauty routines. Especially as time spent at home means we’re investing more time on DIY facials and incorporating massage to get salon-standard results. So we’re already counting down the days until the Foreo Black Friday deals hit.

Is there a Foreo Black Friday sale this year?

There certainly is. And if last year is anything to go by, the deals are going to big. In 2019, Foreo offered discounts up to 45%.

When is the Foreo Black Friday sale?

Black Friday typically falls on the day after Thanksgiving in America, so this year’s sales will kick off on the 27th November in both the UK and US. Expect more deals on Cyber Monday, which is on the 30th November.

Which devices should I buy in the Foreo Black Friday sales?

While we don’t yet know exactly what deals Foreo is offering this year, scroll down for our pick of the bestsellers to add to your wishlist.

This first-of-its-kind device combines Korean-style sheet masks with cold and warm temperatures to lift slack skin; LED light for an out-of-this-world glow plus sonic pulsations to improve the absorption of active ingredients. View deal.

Foreo UFO Mini 2, normal price £159



Working in just 90 seconds, this mini travel version offers just as powerful results as the regular-sized UFO2. Another bonus is that the microfibre sheet masks are infused with plant extracts and botanical oils. View deal.

Foreo Issa 2 Electric Sonic Toothbrush, normal price £149



16 adjustable cleansing modes join forces with high-intensity sonic pulses to remove plaque, stains and tartar build up. The brush head is made up of bristles that both deep clean and silicone ones to massage your gums to reduce damage to tooth enamel. View deal.

Foreo Luna 3, normal price £219



The 100% waterproof cleansing, massaging and age-defying device comes with two innovative functions: a cleansing brush made up of 8 thermal touchpoints to melt away impurities and a targeted microcurrent treatment to firm and lift your skin like a pro. View deal.

Time to up your beauty tech game. See you in the queue!