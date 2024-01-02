I love ear seeds – here's how I use the pretty metal stickers to help relieve stress and calm my skin

By now we know that anything trending is very rarely new. It's just been revamped, renamed and gone a little viral on TikTok. There are certainly some trends that deserve more attention than others, and as a cynical health and beauty journalist I'm the first to deinfluence you. Despite its virality (we're talking 142 million on TikTok), there's one thing that I'm 100% all for: acupuncture and ear seeds. Not just because they look like very chic piercings, either.

I've done acupuncture on and off for years to help with chronic illness, but I've been committed to it over the past few months. Only recently have I experienced ear seeds, and it's safe to say, I've become fascinated. But what exactly are they and how can they help you? I got the lowdown on all things ear seeds from the woman who does mine, Laura Lewis who has a degree in acupuncture from the College of Integrated Chinese Medicine, now practising at Pricc (yep, the best name ever for an acupuncture clinic).

What are ear seeds?

Ear seeds are a type of auriculotherapy, a traditional Chinese medicine that focuses on the ears. Acupuncture is an important pillar of Traditional Chinese Medicine, using very tiny (and sterile) needles in specific pressure points to restore the flow of energy—or qi— through the body. "The practitioner chooses points according to your needs and sticks the seed on top of the points, the idea being that it stimulates the point (you can even massage it when you wear them) allowing someone to reap the benefits outside of the clinic," says Laura.

The seeds themselves are tiny balls and are made from a few materials, including vaccaria seeds, ceramic and metal. At Pricc, Laura uses metal ones and sticks them down with lovely clear patches (other places use waterproof plaster patches that aren't so cute), making the seeds blend in with other piercings.

Why the ears you ask? Well, a little like in reflexology ,where the feet are thought to offer wide healing for the whole body, your ears are regarded similarly. In TCM, they are thought to stimulate healing in the whole body through a bunch of pressure points.

Oh, and ear seeds are completely needle- and pain-free.

You can see the tiny metal seeds next to my rook piercing and in the centre of my ear. (Image credit: Tori Crowther)

What do ear seeds do?

Studies on ear seeds specifically still has a way to go. But acupuncture is one of the more studied areas in holistic treatments. Ear acupressure has been shown to reduce pain, as well as help with issues like post-traumatic stress disorder. Of course, there are always more studies to be done but, so far, the science supports its use.

Laura specifically likes the "NADA protocol, using five points that you put the seeds on: shen men, sympathetic, kidney, liver, and lung point". It's a popular protocol and can be effective in a group setting for healing for 30-40 minutes.

The endocrine system is another popular placement for ear seeds, used often in gynaecology and in relation to the skin too if you have hormonal skin issues. You can sync these up with your monthly cycle to get the most from their benefits.

Laura notes that ear seeds are a particularly great way to get involved in acupuncture if you don't want to expose your body for any reason. The ears are easily reachable even when covered up.

And if it's all placebo? In my opinion, that's great too. If it helps you think that it's working for whatever issue you're trying to address then wonderful. The mind is a powerful thing.

Ear seeds and the skin

I appreciate we're heading into tricky territory here. What I'll first say is that nothing substitutes a simple skincare routine , consistency and modern medicine when needed. But I also don't think there's anything wrong in trying new things if you have the resources to do so and your practitioner isn't promising you the world.

Acupuncture and rosacea has been studied with results seeing improvement, and the same has been shown in acne patients. However, don't think this will be a surefire fix for anything. Caution should be exercised when using acupuncture or pressure for skin conditions because this alone won't be the magic cure (sadly, there's no such thing), so shouldn't be treated as such.

Having said that, for me personally, I have noticed that throughout the weeks I have ear seeds, my skin is clearer, less inflamed (I have rosacea so this is a huge bonus for me) and generally more glowing.

Can you use ear seeds at home?

I was a bit dubious at first when looking into at-home ear seeds. But turns out that Laura is all for at-home measures. However, there's no denying that you can't get anywhere near as accurate placement on yourself as a professional – who has studied for years – can when it comes to the ears; even from just on a practical level.

"With very clear instructions people can really nail it. Anything that you can do for yourself at home, I wholeheartedly love and support," says Laura. However, she does think you won't always get the same precision as someone who can A. see your ear better than you can and B. has trained for years in the very exact point location to get the most benefits.

Acu Seeds 24k Gold Plated Ear Seed Kit £30 at Acu Seeds Acu Seeds are the most popular at-home ear seeds kit out there right now. When ordering, if you add a note about your specific concern – be it stress, nausea, or pain for example – the team will send over the ear map to help you get the most precise application you can.

How long do ear seeds last?

It really depends from person to person, but they can last anywhere from days to weeks. I find that they last 7-8 days on me, and that's without exercising any caution that they're there when doing things like showering and using an ear bud. They're incredibly durable for such tiny little things.

Interestingly, you can feel the seeds working through the days they're left on. They don't hurt me at all, but the pressure was certainly there. If you decide you don't want them anymore, simply use a pair of tweezers and peel them off – easy!

Call it optimism, coincidence or results, whenever I have ear seeds I have a pep in my step for that week. Plus, they absolutely complement my acupuncture therapy to help with symptoms caused by chronic illness.