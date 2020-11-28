Dr Barbara Sturm has 15% off this Cyber Monday: I’m obsessed with this serum

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

World-class skincare is something I think we all need after a tough 2020. So, it’s like Dr Barbara Sturm thought we deserved a treat. Almost all of the labels cult skincare offering is on offer this Cyber Monday at Net-a-Porter. With 15% off everything from serums to face and body creams.

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s regular clients include the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian West and Gwyneth Paltrow. All who swear by her coveted treatments. I invested in Dr Barbara Sturm’s Hyaluronic serum in June and it’s been a game-changing addition to my skincare routine.

With a reduction across so many of the labels key products I’m tempted invest in their ‘Glow Kit.’ A seven-step, science-based skincare routine that’s a straight forward introduction into their key products. It promises to revitalise dull complexions and promote healthier skin.

Glow Kit, £160, £136

Designed as a travel companion, it comes in a handy reusable pouch. View Deal Or, if you’re looking to truly invest in a fresh skincare start ahead of the new year, this is next on our list. The Edit gift set. Harnessing the power of molecular science and natural ingredients that work alongside your body’s own proteins, every product in ‘The Edit’ is designed to work in harmony.

The Edit, £340 , £289

With the Face Cream (50ml), Hyaluronic Acid (30ml) and the Night Serum (10ml) you’ll feel revived after a week of using these hydrating, soothing and revitalising products. View Deal

Tempted? You deserve it.