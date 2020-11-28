Dr Barbara Sturm has 15% off this Cyber Monday: I’m obsessed with this serum

World-class skincare is something I think we all need after a tough 2020. So, it’s like Dr Barbara Sturm thought we deserved a treat. Almost all of the labels cult skincare offering is on offer this Cyber Monday at Net-a-Porter. With 15% off everything from serums to face and body creams.
Dr. Barbara Sturm’s regular clients include the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian West and Gwyneth Paltrow. All who swear by her coveted treatments. I invested in Dr Barbara Sturm’s Hyaluronic serum in June and it’s been a game-changing addition to my skincare routine.
Hyaluronic serum,
£85, £72.25
One of Dr Barbara Sturm’s most popular products the labels highly concentrated serum is infused with Hyaluronic molecules which deeply penetrate the skin providing intense hydration.
With a reduction across so many of the labels key products I’m tempted invest in their ‘Glow Kit.’ A seven-step, science-based skincare routine that’s a straight forward introduction into their key products. It promises to revitalise dull complexions and promote healthier skin.
Glow Kit,
£160, £136
Designed as a travel companion, it comes in a handy reusable pouch.
Or, if you’re looking to truly invest in a fresh skincare start ahead of the new year, this is next on our list. The Edit gift set. Harnessing the power of molecular science and natural ingredients that work alongside your body’s own proteins, every product in ‘The Edit’ is designed to work in harmony.
The Edit,
£340, £289
With the Face Cream (50ml), Hyaluronic Acid (30ml) and the Night Serum (10ml) you’ll feel revived after a week of using these hydrating, soothing and revitalising products.
Tempted? You deserve it.