Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

50% is an absolute belter of a discount

Hair removal is all about personal choice. Love the pain of a wax? Crack on (no pun intended). Prefer the ease of an in-shower shave? Quite. But I think we’d all turn to the powers of laser if there was at-home device with a price that didn’t make us weak at the knees. Well now there is. The Current Body Black Friday sale has started to drop its first discounts and they are corkers. And it includes this standout IPL at-home hair removal device.

Braun Silk-Expert Pro 5 PL5124 IPL Hair Removal Device – usual price £599.99, now £270

Do you know what? At £270, it’s actually more than 50% off. This is such an incredible that you rarely see. But I would hurry, because I’m about to go and tell every single person I’ve ever met. View Deal

There are loads of IPL hair removal devices on the market – some eye-wateringly spenny – but I find if I’m planning to make an investment like this, I want a name that I trust, in this case Braun. Also knowing that this product was originally £600 also fills me with confidence, because so often with beauty tools and devices, they are so expensive because the research, development and science behind them is top quality.

What else can I get in the Current Body Black Friday sale?

Current Body are known for their huge range of beauty electricals, so if you look for anything in their Black Friday beauty deals let it be one of these.