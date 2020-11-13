50% is an absolute belter of a discount
Hair removal is all about personal choice. Love the pain of a wax? Crack on (no pun intended). Prefer the ease of an in-shower shave? Quite. But I think we’d all turn to the powers of laser if there was at-home device with a price that didn’t make us weak at the knees. Well now there is. The Current Body Black Friday sale has started to drop its first discounts and they are corkers. And it includes this standout IPL at-home hair removal device.
Braun Silk-Expert Pro 5 PL5124 IPL Hair Removal Device –
usual price £599.99, now £270
Do you know what? At £270, it’s actually more than 50% off. This is such an incredible that you rarely see. But I would hurry, because I’m about to go and tell every single person I’ve ever met.
Latest Stories
There are loads of IPL hair removal devices on the market – some eye-wateringly spenny – but I find if I’m planning to make an investment like this, I want a name that I trust, in this case Braun. Also knowing that this product was originally £600 also fills me with confidence, because so often with beauty tools and devices, they are so expensive because the research, development and science behind them is top quality.
What else can I get in the Current Body Black Friday sale?
Current Body are known for their huge range of beauty electricals, so if you look for anything in their Black Friday beauty deals let it be one of these.
Clarisonic Mia Smart Gift Set –
usual price £280, now £100
The Clarisonic is legendary – it was one of the first facial cleansers on the market. Current Body have knocked £180 off this gift set. That’s cheap for a legend.
CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask –
usual price £349, now £275
This multiple award-winning LED light therapy mask targets fine lines, skin tone and texture. Not bad for under £300 eh?
SIXPAD Body Fit –
usual price £135, now £75
Gyms are closed, use the money you would have spent on your membership to buy this muscle trainer. You can use it whilst you wait for your Deliveroo.
Go on, go and find yourself a beauty bargain.
Spoil yourself.