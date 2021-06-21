If you were vigilant with your hair removal during the many, many lockdowns. Bravo you. If you were more like me, then chances are you’ve accumulated quite the build up. Enter this incredible Amazon Prime Day beauty deal.
Laser hair removal is great, but it’s also really expensive. Which is where IPL hair removal devices come in. Yes they’re still an investment – decent beauty devices are always a bit spenny – but they are much less when you think about cost per use.
Which is why this is a deal you simply cannot ignore. £245 off any product is unreal, but that amount of money off a product like this is generally unheard of.
Braun Silk Expert Pro 3 IPL Hair Removal System,
was £424.99, now £179.99
The next best thing to laser hair removal, this at-home device is really easy and super safe to use. These beauty devices are typically expensive for a reason, so take advantage of this huge deal whilst you can.
So what are you waiting for? Hope onto Amazon and get rid of that fuzz.