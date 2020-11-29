This celebrity hairstylist is having a 50% off flash sale, go go go!

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Celebrity colourist Christophe Robin counts the likes of Tilda Swinton, Kylie Minogue and Ines de la Fressange as loyal clients. So when we heard he’s own label was celebrating the Cyber Weekend with a flash sale of 50% off. We had to share the labels best deals.

With half price discounts on key bestsellers. From Hair and Body balms to hair oils and anti-frizz treatments. There’s never been a better time to try out the whole collection.

Paris-based celebrity Christophe started his career creating and maintaining the hair colours of super models. So, it should come as no surprise that his haircare collection is a favourite amongst the A-list.