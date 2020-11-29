This celebrity hairstylist is having a 50% off flash sale, go go go!

Celebrity colourist Christophe Robin counts the likes of Tilda Swinton, Kylie Minogue and Ines de la Fressange as loyal clients. So when we heard he’s own label was celebrating the Cyber Weekend with a flash sale of 50% off. We had to share the labels best deals.
With half price discounts on key bestsellers. From Hair and Body balms to hair oils and anti-frizz treatments. There’s never been a better time to try out the whole collection.
Paris-based celebrity Christophe started his career creating and maintaining the hair colours of super models. So, it should come as no surprise that his haircare collection is a favourite amongst the A-list.
Hair oil with lavender,
£35, £17.50
Infused with lavender Christophe Robin’s hair oil is a cult favourite. A go-to for those looking to repair and protect sensitive hair. It’s composed of 97.5%. Infused with SPF6, to also protect colour vibrancy and preserve shine.
Anti-frizz treatment,
£30, £15
Designed with all hair types in mind this anti-frizz milk provides triple action protection. Highly concentrated the formula seals the hair’s cuticles whilst also acting like a shield against pollution and heat. Rich in vitamins, minerals and omega 3 and six it also nourishes. Rehydrating the follicles.
Regenerating shampoo with prickly pear,
£31, £15.50
Designed for use every-other-day the creamy formula of this shampoo nourishes deeply from root to tip. Creating smooth shiny-looking hair.