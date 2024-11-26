They're one of life's little luxuries - add one of the best silk eyemasks to your Christmas list

A silk eye mask is one of those little luxuries that may not be crucial to a good night's sleep, but gosh do they help. Certain designs can be a little pricey due to the quality fabrics used, meaning it might not be at the top of your priority list of purchases. However, it's nearly December, which means that if you haven't started your Christmas list (yes, adults get to make them too) just yet, now's the time to start with one of the best silk eye masks right at the top.

They make the ideal gift - for yourself or for a loved one - especially when you hear all the reasons why they're so good. Much like silk pillowcases, they aren't exactly an essential but the beauty benefits are impressive.

And don't forget: these chic masks don't only look stylish and feel decadent, they will also become an essential for your nighttime routine.

Why opt for a silk mask for sleep?

Silk is a beloved fabric for many nighttime accessories, from hair wraps to scrunchies and pillowcases, usually to benefit hair. But on the whole, this is a material that's soft and comforting for the skin too. Not only does it feel nice (not to mention, rather luxurious), it's also a brilliantly breathable fabric, making it ideal for the sensitive eye area.

What's more, you can actually now buy many masks that have contoured eye areas, meaning lashes will be protected and your silk mask will feel even more lightweight. These kinds are my personal favourites (see the Slip and Drowsy options below).

Because silk is such a good fabric on hair (it prevents frizz and promotes shine), you can rest easy knowing that the band of your chosen eye mask won't mess with your blowdry as you sleep.

And let's not forget their main function: sleep masks are designed to block out the light as you sleep, and to aid in a restful night (or nap!). Silk styles are especially handy for this, as they block the light while also feeling comforting as you begin to get drowsy.

The best silk eye masks

As an eye mask superfan, here are seven silk styles I'd recommend.

1. Drowsy Eyelash Protecting Mask

(Image credit: Drowsy)

Drowsy Eyelash Protecting Mask Best for protecting your lashes Today's Best Deals £79 at Cult Beauty

You simply won't find a more comforting mask than this one; it's a favourite of mine. Not only does the mask block out light completely and save space for your lids and lashes with its contoured shape, the super soft, snuggly fabric makes you feel like you're wearing a duvet around your eyes. The Velcro strap also allows perfect fit, without any tugging. It may be pricey, but in my opinion it's absolutely worth the extra spend.

2. John Lewis Organic Mulberry Silk Eye Mask

(Image credit: John Lewis)

John Lewis Organic Mulberry Silk Eye Mask Best affordable silk eye mask Today's Best Deals £12.60 at John Lewis

Want to treat yourself to a silk eye mask but don't want to spend the earth? As always, high street giant John Lewis comes to the rescue. The brand's design is made from super soft organic silk, which not only looks stylish but feels really cooling and refreshing on the eye area. It effectively blocks light and offers a touch of luxury for less.

3. Liberty Peacock Manor Silk Satin Eye Mask

(Image credit: Liberty)

Liberty Peacock Manor Silk Satin Eye Mask Most beautiful design Today's Best Deals £60 at Liberty

Want to pick up a mask with that extra hit of style and flair? Liberty's gorgeous peacock design has gone straight to the top of my Christmas list thanks to its fun, flirty design. Made from silk charmeuse, you can feel safe in the knowledge that coming from Liberty, this will be top quality.

4. The White Company Elasticated Silk Eye Mask

(Image credit: The White Company)

The White Company Elasticated Silk Eye Mask The one with the thinnest band Today's Best Deals £25 at Selfridges

I absolutely love the soft blue hue of this eye mask by The White Company; it's so pretty and elegant. But this mask isn't all style over substance; it's made from 100% silk and blocks out light, ensuring a dreamy night's sleep or perfect midday nap. It has a really thin elasticated band so it's ideal for those very keen to protect their hair at all costs.

5. Slip Zodiac Sleeping Mask

(Image credit: Slip)

Slip Zodiac Sleeping Mask Best for gifting Today's Best Deals £60 at Space NK

A great way to add a personal touch to a special gift, Slip's zodiac designs are full of fun and character. With Slip being one of the industry leaders in silk products, you can rest easy this mask will tick all the boxes.

6. Reiss Elle Silk Eye Mask

(Image credit: Reiss)

Reiss Elle Silk Eye Mask Best colourway for autumn/winter Today's Best Deals £38 at John Lewis

Gorgeous for the Autumn season, this taupe design is perfectly mid-priced and does everything it promises. The silk feels super soft and the elasticated headband isn't too tight or bothersome when on.

7. Slip Sleep Mask - Contour - Lovely Lashes

(Image credit: Slip)

Slip Sleep Mask - Contour - Lovely Lashes Best for travel Today's Best Deals £55 at Cult Beauty

Another of my absolute favourites, this mask comes everywhere with me when I travel. It's small and packs away easily, making it ideal for wearing on long haul flights. The contoured eye section has made me realise this is a non-negotiable feature for me, while the headband doesn't feel too tight and the silk is lovely against skin.