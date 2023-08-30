I want my September beauty routine to be as effective and low fuss as possible—here are the 7 products I'm leaning on

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You don't need me to tell you that summer has been truly terrible weather wise. The sun has barely shone for more than two hours a day and I haven't stepped foot outdoors in a swimming costume since my Italian holiday back in May. British Summertime did not deliver in 2023. And now that August is over, truthfully, I'm ready to start my autumn prep.

While I'm sure cold nights and crisp days are still a good few weeks away, I'm ready to start my mental prep for autumn, and with that comes a change to my beauty routine. Yep, it's time for my multi-step summer beauty routine to be put to bed and for a more refined autumn regimen to take centre stage. I'm talking hardworking cleansers, unctuous balms, easy-to-apply skin tints and comforting perfumes.

You see, when autumn hits, I want to find joy in my beauty products more so than ever. I want a small handful of products that do exactly what they promise to in limited time, all while acting as a form of comforting joy while I use them. So, with that being said, there is only a small handful of new beauty products that landed on my desk this month which I'm taking into autumn with me—but, trust me, they're really good.

1. Naturium The Perfector Salicylic Acid Body Wash

(Image credit: Naturium)

Naturium The Perfector Salicylic Acid Body Wash Best new body wash Today's Best Deals £18 at Space NK

Chances are you will have already seen this on your social feeds—every beauty lover has something great to say about it. It is, in all honesty, a very simple body wash. It's a basic gel formula that doesn't have any notable fragrance. However, it's formulated with exfoliating salicylic acid, meaning it's great for dealing with rough, dry or bumpy skin (particularly keratosis pilaris). It's also great for dealing with and keeping on top of body breakouts. It's expensive but it's supersized, so it lasts a really long time. Plus, it looks exceptional on the shower shelf.

2. Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint

(Image credit: Hourglass)

Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint Best new skin tint Today's Best Deals £49 at Space NK

Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie made this product go viral on TikTok, so I was already excited to try it before I even got my hands on it. Anything Hailey and Sofia do make-up wise, I want to do, too. As a foundation-hater, I love this. It's slightly thicker than other skin tints in my make-up bag, so it doesn't possess that watery, cooling sort of texture that summer skin tints tend to have. That being said, its creamy nature means it feels cushiony and hydrating on the skin, all while delivering an impressive amount of natural-looking coverage. If you're looking for a lightweight base that doesn't settle in fine lines, this one shouldn't be overlooked.

3. PHLUR Father Figure

(Image credit: Phlur)

PHLUR Father Figure Eau de Parfum Best new perfume Specifications Key notes: Waterlily, lush fig, cassis buds, orris root, iris flower, jasmine dew, skin musks, vanilla Madagascar, patchouli leaf, sandalwood Today's Best Deals £96 at Selfridges

This perfume is so good that it has actually sold out between me compiling this round-up and me writing it. If you like fresh, green perfumes that have a figgy creaminess to them that oozes expense, add it to your wish list right now. It is, without question, one of the best fig fragrances I have ever encountered. Plus, it has earned me a shed load of compliments.

4. Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Water Cream

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Water Cream Best new moisturiser Today's Best Deals £79 at Charlotte Tilbury

Everyone has been asking me about this product for weeks, wanting to know my opinion. So here it goes: it's good. I'm not a fan of the original Magic Cream. My skin is combination/oily, and the rich, fragranced nature of the formula is not to my taste. Personally, I get my skincare kicks from specialised skincare brands which cater to my acne-prone complexion—and Charlotte Tilbury ain't that. However, this water cream is stunning. It has a lightweight, cooling consistency that still delivers noticeable plumpness and hydration, all while treating the skin with niacinamide to soothe and minimise the appearance of large pores. Not only is it a great make-up base, it's also just a great simple daily moisturiser. Will it become my most used moisturiser for 2023? Probably not—but I'm certainly going to be using every last drop of my existing pot.

5. Glossier Stretch Face Brush

(Image credit: Glossier)

Glossier Stretch Face Brush Best new make-up brush Today's Best Deals £28 at Glossier

When it comes to make-up application, I'm very much a slap-it-on-and-go kind of girl. I like to apply my base with my fingers for a natural-looking finish. However, I also hate getting my hands dirty. This new brush, from Glossier, has revolutionised my make-up routine. It is shaped in a way that gives you the same control in application as you get from using your finger. It gets into all of the corners it needs to while delivering a super-smooth finish. I use it for everything, and I love it.

6. Elemis Pro-Collagen Green Fig Cleansing Balm

(Image credit: Elemis)

Elemis Pro-Collagen Green Fig Cleansing Balm Best new cleanser Today's Best Deals £48 at Elemis

Few beauty products fill me with more joy that this new limited-edition version of Elemis' cult Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm. I live for a double cleanse in the evening, and it's no secret that Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is one of my go-tos for a first cleanse. In fact, I often cite it as my secret to glow. However, I must admit that the original formula has quite a potent scent that can leave my eyes stinging. This fig-scented version, however, is gentle and absolutely divine. It is, frankly, a spa in a jar. If you're looking for the perfect beauty gift for yourself or a loved one, it's this.

7. Merit Beauty Solo Shadow

(Image credit: Merit Beauty)

Merit Beauty Solo Shadow Best new eyeshadow Today's Best Deals £26 at Merit Beauty

Most days I can't be bothered with applying an eyeshadow. However, when I do, I want it to be a natural-looking taupe that is easy to apply and blends in a matter of seconds. These creamy eyeshadows from one of my favourite make-up brands, Merit Beauty, has replaced my old favourite Mac Paint Pot, which is disgustingly and ashamedly 8 years old. I smoosh my finger into the pot and swipe it over my lid for an impressively pulled-together eye look that takes circa five seconds to achieve.