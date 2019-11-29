Beauty Christmas crackers to glam up your festive face game

'Tis the season to obsess over skincare and make-up minis

Not feeling the whole dad jokes and paper crown vibe for Christmas dinner this year? Beauty Christmas crackers are here to save the day.

Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen a host of festive treats pop up in the beauty halls with everything from beauty advent calendars, baubles and now, in what is probably our favourite incarnation of the merry theme, there are beauty Christmas crackers too.

Adding a touch of glam to the age-old crackers tradition, these are sure to set your dinner table with a bang this festive season. So, sit back, take a browse through our pick of this year’s beauty Christmas crackers and stock up in time for Noël.

Jo Malone’s gorgeous navy colour scheme would look great on any Christmas dinner table, and each cracker contains some of their best-selling scents in miniature form. You’ll unwrap a mini English Pear & Freesia Cologne, a mini Blackberry & Bay Hand and Body Wash and a mini Basil & Neroli Body Cream. Delicious.

Snap up two of Cowshed’s most popular products, their lip balm and hand cream, in this adorable floral Christmas cracker. You’ll certainly need this duo to hand during the long, harsh winter.

No minis in sight here, as you’ll get two full-sized products in this By Terry Cracker; one Lash-Expert Twist Brush No. 1 in Master Black, and a classic Baume de Rose Flaconette to help keep dry lips at bay.

One of the more affordable crackers in our round-up, Clarins gorgeously festive offering brings you a mini Joli Rouge Velvet lipstick and Wonder Perfect 4D Mascara. Perfect for your handbag if you’re heading out for Christmas lunch.

The perfect trio to treat your skin at the end of a long day of festive celebrations, Caudlie’s holiday cracker contains miniatures of three of their most popular skincare buys – Micellar Cleansing Water, Vinosource SOS Thirst-Quenching Serum and Vinosource Moisturising Sorbet.

Jo Loves’ classic white and red colour scheme pairs perfectly with Christmas day – how pretty are these red-ribboned crackers? Each cracker contains a different Fragrance Body Spray; choose from Fig, Grapefruit, Tuberose and Vetiver. Or, buy all four for the price of three in the £120 set.

Your Christmas day is about to look a whole lot more beautiful.

Which of these will you be stocking up on for the big day?