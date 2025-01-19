Not going out this month? Elevate your night in with the best bath salts that smell like luxury perfumes

One of the quickest ways to transform your everyday bath is with a lovely scented oil or a scoop of the best bath salts. The latter makes a nice “treat yourself” purchase or gorgeous gift for the bath lover in your life—and, fortunately enough for you, I’ve tried a lot of them in the name of beauty journalism.

During winter, after shutting my laptop for the day, I'll run a bath each evening. My water bill can attest to this. The benefits of bath salts are that they usually dissolve completely into the water and are often supercharged with ingredients like magnesium or relaxing essential oil blends. Much like the best bath oils they scent the bath nicely, too—pair with a purse-friendly non-scented bubble bath and job done.

At the very least I usually have a bog standard tub of Epsom salts in the house to do the job, but the following buys are truly spoiling. I’m not saying that sprinkling a handful of these into a tub of hot water is going to change your life, but it sure can take the edge off a bad mood or rubbish day. Without further ado…

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

The best bath salts for a relaxing and luxurious experience

1. Soapsmith Camden Town Bath Soak

Soapsmith Camden Town Bath Soak £30 at Victoria Health Soapsmith is a lovely London-based brand. The generous tubs of bath salt are adorned with pretty designs and take inspiration from areas of the city they call home—think Camden Town and Bloomsbury. With coconut milk and dead sea salt, the Camden Town scent is bergamot-y and fresh. These salts aren’t for you if you dislike floral bits floating in the tub with you, but trust me that they feel super luxurious. Complete with a wooden scoop, this is a truly lovely user experience.

2. Wildsmith Skin Bath Salts

Wildsmith Skin Bath Salts £55 at Liberty London In a word, these Wildsmith Skin salts smell absolutely exquisite. You know that properly relaxing, spa type of scent that fills your nostrils and flicks some kind of chill switch in your brain? It’s that—all chamomile, cedarwood and linden, plus lavender, rose absolute and rose geranium leaf oils. The tub is seriously weighty and, like Soapsmith’s, filled with a generous 500g of salts to keep you going for a while (which is good news given the price). You only need a small dose per bath, too.

3. ESPA Fitness Bath Salts

ESPA Fitness Bath Salts £24.75 (was £33) at Lookfantastic Bath salts are often linked to helping to revive tired muscles post-exercise, and that’s certainly the aim of ESPA’s aptly named Fitness Bath Salts, which are fortified with magnesium and dead sea salt. There’s a lot going on here, in a good way—namely eucalyptus, clove, lavender, arnica and comfrey. Despite all this, it’s not too punchy; overall the scent is slightly citrusy and very uplifting. These are perfect for those who've decided to exercise more this month.

4. VIEVE Bath Salts

VIEVE Bath Salts £29 at Cult Beauty Though primarily a make-up brand, the best VIEVE products also includes a gorgeous range of bath and body products appropriately named “bathleisure”. Housed in a small sack, the finely milled plaster-coloured bath salts, made with both Himalayan and Epsom salts, make your bath a pretty soft shade of pink. Then there’s the signature scent of amber, neroli and santal—reminiscent of luxury perfumes. Gorgeous.

5. This Works Deep Sleep Beauty Soak

This Works Deep Sleep Beauty Soak £26 at Lookfantastic If you’re a pre-bedtime bather, you can do worse than put your faith in This Works and its famous Deep Sleep range. The good news is that they’ve poured this scent into a tub of salts for your bathing pleasure with that signature lavender and chamomile aroma. Now, of course, no tub of bath salts is going to magically send you to sleep (that’d be a bit of a hazard in the bath, come to think of it), but this certainly goes some way to get you into a more relaxed headspace to help promote a good night of rest.

6. Mirror Water Soak Bath Salts

Mirror Water Soak Bath Salts £38 at Space NK Beauty editors love Mirror Water, a gorgeous bath and body brand founded by content creator Estée Lalonde. In a chic-looking jar, the chunky salts contain both Himalayan salt and magnesium. Its fresh and woody scent marries cedarwood with spruce, bergamot and vetiver (inspired by the point in nature where forests meet the sea, FYI). In a word, I’d describe them as grounding—not to mention that the packaging is rather chic, too.

7. Molton Brown Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel Bath Salts

Molton Brown Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel Bath Salts £22 at John Lewis A mainstay of the bath and bodycare markets, it’s not surprising that Molton Brown has some bath salts among its lovely scented hand washes and body lotions. The Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel scent is super fresh—ideal if you want your bath to revive you—with cardamom, bergamot, fig leaves and cedarwood at play, too. It doesn’t take a lot of them to really scent your bath and room with that calming-yet-uplifting aroma so, combined with the fact that they’re just over £22, they’re decent value, too.

8. Bramley Bath Salts