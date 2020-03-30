Turn Your Beauty Routine Into a Mindfulness Session

There’s no better place to carve out time for calm and self-care...

‘How do you feel when you apply your moisturiser?’ probably isn’t a question you ever thought you’d be asked. But mindfulness is quite the buzzword right now.

And rightly so. It’s an antidote to the recent spike in stress. Plus, mindfulness is a way to turn social distancing into a positive by encouraging us to take stock and rebalance.

On the surface, beauty and mindfulness may not seem like natural bedfellows. But skincare routines are increasingly becoming an opportunity to find calm.

According to Mintel, 59 per cent of women find their beauty regime helps them to relax. Hence popular hashtags like #selfcaresundays.

And that’s quite aside from the psychological boost that the actual beautifying bit gives us.

With that in mind, here’s how to mix mindfulness with some gorgeous beauty products…

Be conscientious with your cleanse

Cleansing balms are increasingly laced with ultra soothing oils. These pots are excellent for grabbing hold of dirt, make-up and other unspeakables and gently removing them.

But more importantly the smell allows you headspace away from worry.

‘Take a small amount of balm, about the size of a hazelnut, and warm it between the palms of your hands,’ says facialist Emma Hardie.

‘Gently press on the skin and inhale the comforting essential oils. Massage over the skin, working away any tension in the muscles. Then when you remove it, move the cloth in lines down your face as this helps with toning and lymphatic drainage.’

Here’s our pick of the best cleansing balms:

Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm, £47, Lookfantastic

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, £43, Lookfantastic

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, £25, Lookfantastic

Mindfulness = a minimalist approach to skincare

In the UK, women apply an average of 168 chemicals daily. There remains a common misconception that the more products you use, the merrier your skin will be.

Not so in Nordic countries. There, a simpler attitude to life and skincare regimes is popular. Known as ‘lagom’, which roughly translates as ‘not too much, not too little’, it’s all about moderation.

Scandi brands such as Skyn Iceland and Verso have long focused on simple formulas, targeted ingredients and a holistic approach.

‘Excess equals out-of-control skin. Think breakouts, redness and irritation,’ says Lars Fredriksson, founder of Verso Skincare.

Practicing portion control is key to mindfulness, too. ‘There’s no benefit to overusing anti-ageing products,’ says Fredriksson. ‘It’s difficult for ingredients to penetrate the skin so only a portion of actives will ever be absorbed.’

Best of all, a small amount goes a long way. ‘Half a teaspoon of serum or cream is enough to cover your face and neck.’

Declutter with these ‘lagom’ approved products:

Skyn Iceland Arctic Elixir Serum, £42, John Lewis

Verso Day Cream SPF30, £95, Cult Beauty

Invest in a jade roller

Nothing looks like it belongs to a mindfulness routine more than a jade roller – or ones made of other gemstones like rose quartz or amethyst.

The main benefits of using a jade roller is drainage, both of toxins and excess fluid, and boosting the circulation for a visible glow.

‘Crystal rollers are naturally cooler than room temperature, offering skin tightening benefits and calming inflammation,’ explains David Petrusich, Head of Education at Herbivore Botanicals.

Yu Ling Jade Roller, £22, Cult Beauty

Herbivore Jade Facial Roller, £26, Cult Beauty

Other benefits include alleviating tension around the jaw and massaging a larger surface area quicker than fingers alone.

Soothing scents, massage and a minimalist approach to skincare? Now that’s the kind of mindfulness we can get on board with…