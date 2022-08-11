It was announced this morning that we are in for another heatwave this weekend. Thankfully, temperatures aren’t predicted to reach the heights of the level 4 heatwave we experienced last month, but it’s still going to be hot and the Met Office has announced an amber weather warning.
As a beauty editor, there are a few things that I’ve learnt over the years about using products to my advantage in the heat (like how to make make-up last). I have found things that make the days more bearable, things that make my life easier and things that keep me cool.
When it’s unbearably hot outside – whether I’m in the UK sweltering in a heatwave or melting beachside on my holiday – these are the three products that I have come to rely on to keep me sane.
1. A face mist
Eau Thermale Avène Thermal Spring Water, £4.80 | Feelunique
In my opinion, the best face mists are absolutely essential when it’s a hot day. However, the size of it and the distribution of mist are key here. You want a small bottle, ideally under 100ml so that it fits nicely in your handbag and can be brought out and used quickly. Lots of people worry that it will leave their faces looking and feeling really wet. This is where you want to find one that delivers a light misting that feels instantly cool on the skin, but won’t leave you looking like you’ve just washed your face. This one from Avène ticks all the boxes.
2. Anything cryo
CurrentBody Skin Cryo Roller, £30
Cryotherapy, or cold therapy, is the treatment of using very low, sometimes freezing, temperatures on the skin. It is said to reduce inflammation and water retention and promotes lymphatic drainage. Whilst this is all incredibly beneficial – who doesn’t want to experience that – the best thing about it is the cooling sensation. I keep my CurrentBody Skin Cryo Roller in my freezer at all times and whenever the weather gets a little too warm for my liking, I get it out and roll it across my face and body. Instant relief.
3. Leg spray
Mama Mio Lucky Legs Refreshing Spritz, £20 | Lookfantastic
I am seven months pregnant, so walking around and commuting in the heat has been a killer. I am obviously carrying a few extra pounds (or 1000 more like) at the moment and there’s a little more pressure being put on the lower half of my body. My legs and ankles are prone to swelling at the best of times (long-haul flights are a nightmare), but the combination of 30+ degrees and pregnancy has made things worse. This spray is glorious. The formula has aloe vera, ginger extract, chamomile extract and the slightly addictive menthol crystal, which instantly make heavy legs feel light and cool. Even if you aren’t pregnant, I guarantee a couple of sprays of this will cool you down.
It also goes without saying that my other cooling essentials are a bottle of water and a handheld electric fan.
Don’t head into the weekend without these products. You can thank me next week.