It was announced this morning that we are in for another heatwave this weekend. Thankfully, temperatures aren’t predicted to reach the heights of the level 4 heatwave we experienced last month, but it’s still going to be hot and the Met Office has announced an amber weather warning.

As a beauty editor, there are a few things that I’ve learnt over the years about using products to my advantage in the heat (like how to make make-up last). I have found things that make the days more bearable, things that make my life easier and things that keep me cool.

When it’s unbearably hot outside – whether I’m in the UK sweltering in a heatwave or melting beachside on my holiday – these are the three products that I have come to rely on to keep me sane.

1. A face mist

Eau Thermale Avène Thermal Spring Water, £4.80 | Feelunique

In my opinion, the best face mists are absolutely essential when it’s a hot day. However, the size of it and the distribution of mist are key here. You want a small bottle, ideally under 100ml so that it fits nicely in your handbag and can be brought out and used quickly. Lots of people worry that it will leave their faces looking and feeling really wet. This is where you want to find one that delivers a light misting that feels instantly cool on the skin, but won’t leave you looking like you’ve just washed your face. This one from Avène ticks all the boxes. View Deal 2. Anything cryo CurrentBody Skin Cryo Roller, £30

Cryotherapy, or cold therapy, is the treatment of using very low, sometimes freezing, temperatures on the skin. It is said to reduce inflammation and water retention and promotes lymphatic drainage. Whilst this is all incredibly beneficial – who doesn’t want to experience that – the best thing about it is the cooling sensation. I keep my CurrentBody Skin Cryo Roller in my freezer at all times and whenever the weather gets a little too warm for my liking, I get it out and roll it across my face and body. Instant relief. View Deal

3. Leg spray