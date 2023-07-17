If you haven't heard of Beauty Backed Trust before, now's the time to get to know all about it. Established during the pandemic by industry trailblazer (and Founder of Skin Rocks skincare and the Skin Rocks app) Caroline Hirons, Beauty Backed Trust works to assist the hair and beauty industry in the areas that need it most. Through its grant programme, the trust helps with financial assistance, supports with product, stock, equipment and even business mentoring to ensure that no one in the beauty industry gets left behind.

Today, the trust's latest campaign has launched—and it's a good one. Hirons, along with the other trustees, have partnered with some of the most iconic names in the beauty industry to create a limited-edition print, also available as a t-shirt and tote bag in collaboration with House of Neon. Each beauty icon was asked to create a piece of art to contribute to the design. Names such as Charlotte Tilbury, Lisa Eldridge, Ruby Hammer MBE, Trinny Woodall and Charlotte Mensah have contributed.

The print, tote bag and t-shirt are all available to purchase on House of Neon, and all profits raised by purchasing an item will go toward funding the Beauty Backed Trust Grant Programme. So, if you want to support the beauty industry and get your hands on a piece of limited-edition beauty history, keep scrolling.

Adam Reed

(Image credit: Beauty Backed Trust)

"I love the beauty industry for its unwavering support of one another… we are such a powerhouse of a community, and I feel so lucky to be a part of it."

Caroline Hirons

(Image credit: Beauty Backed Trust)

"I have worked in and loved the beauty industry for over 25 years and I am honoured to work alongside so many amazing people. Every time I meet someone who reads my content, and they say ‘you changed my life’ by helping them have the knowledge to look after their skin, I am reminded why I do what I do."

Charlotte Mensah

(Image credit: Beauty Backed Trust)

"One of the reasons I love the beauty industry is that I'm able to make people feel that they are beautiful inside and out."

Charlotte Tilbury

(Image credit: Beauty Backed Trust)

"The beauty industry allows me to share the power of make-up and skincare to help everyone, everywhere FEEL and LOOK like the most beautiful, confident version of themselves – and allow them to unlock their magic within!"

Danessa Myricks

(Image credit: Beauty Backed Trust)

"The magic of beauty is its ability to globally unite hearts and minds and connect dreams that align with infinite possibilities."

Dija Ayodele

(Image credit: Beauty Backed Trust)

"Working in the beauty industry is never boring, it’s fast paced, innovative and forever changing and that keeps me on my toes. No day is ever the same. Likewise, I’ve met some amazing people within the industry who have gone from colleagues to friends - the support, camaraderie and desire to push you to be your best is amazing! It never actually really feels like 'work’ and for that I am truly grateful!"

Hannah Martin

(Image credit: Beauty backed Trust)

"I love the beauty industry yes because I love make-up, I love colour, I love creativity but most of all I love people and everything our industry stands for, every area is focused around people and their wellness, aiming through services to help people feel good. Whether that’s getting a hair cut, having your nails done or getting help finding a new lipstick our industry is about giving people time, boosting confidence and nurturing peoples self esteem through beauty."

Jamie Genevieve

(Image credit: Beauty Backed Trust)

"‘The beauty industry feels like unconditional love to me. It's a place where I can express my creativity and passion. The best part is seeing the same excitement in return, from both my community and people all over the world."

Katie Jane Hughes

(Image credit: Beauty Backed Trust)

"I love the beauty industry for its unwavering support of one another… we are such a powerhouse of a community, and I feel so lucky to be a part of it."

Lisa Eldridge

(Image credit: Beauty Backed Trust)

"The main reason I love the beauty industry? We make people feel great."

Lisa Potter-Dixon

(Image credit: Beauty Backed Trust)

"I love the beauty industry because of the way it makes you feel. After all, you should never underestimate the power of a great lipstick."

Marian Newman

(Image credit: Beauty Backed Trust)

“I love the beauty industry as it’s main aim is to help people feel better about themselves. We all need a bit of boost sometimes and the beauty industry is ready and waiting for everyone."

Mary Greenwell

(Image credit: Beauty Backed Trust)

"I love the beauty industry as I have met, and continue to meet, some of the most beautiful, creative and inspiring people ever. I feel so grateful and blessed to have been accepted, as a make-up artist, into this beautiful world."

Patrick Wilson

(Image credit: Beauty Backed Trust)

"The beauty industry is so exciting because it's always moving forward and becoming more inclusive. Over the past few years, the wider world has started to realise what we've always known: the beauty industry can have a huge, positive impact on people's wellbeing and their mental health."

Ruby Hammer MBE

(Image credit: Beauty Backed Trust)

"I joined the industry for the creativity, the transformative power of beauty. I stayed for the passion and friendships forged. People from all walks of life clicking together, connecting globally."

Sam McKnight

(Image credit: Beauty backed Trust)

"I love being in the midst of people who exist to make other people feel good."

Trinny Woodall

(Image credit: Beauty backed Trust)

"Beauty isn’t about hiding yourself or covering anything up—it’s about feeling your best and honouring the person you are today, and I find that incredibly powerful. Connecting with so many like-minded people in this industry is such a joy and I feel lucky to be surrounded by such a mutually supportive, uplifting and empowering community."

Shop the t-shirt

Shop the tote bag

Shop the print