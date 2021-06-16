Conscious, ethical and cruelty-free: summer’s top sustainable fashion and beauty looks have timeless appeal
DIRECTOR AND PHOTOGRAPHER: Vicky Lawton
The past year has made us increasingly aware of the huge environmental impact of our fashion and beauty choices on the planet.
As the world opens up again, now is the time to reflect on our old habits instead of rushing back to them. If you’re serious about being more sustainable, the first step is realising the power you have to choose how you spend your money.
Opt for products made with limited CO2 emissions and waste. Support ethical brands that ensure workers are paid a fair wage and have safe working conditions. Consider the path your products have taken to reach you and take small steps each day towards living more sustainably.
It’s up to all of us to act now before it’s too late. Start somewhere. Be the change.