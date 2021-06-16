Marie Claire Fashion

Conscious, ethical and cruelty-free: summer’s top sustainable fashion and beauty looks have timeless appeal

DIRECTOR AND PHOTOGRAPHER: Vicky Lawton

The past year has made us increasingly aware of the huge environmental impact of our fashion and beauty choices on the planet.

As the world opens up again, now is the time to reflect on our old habits instead of rushing back to them. If you’re serious about being more sustainable, the first step is realising the power you have to choose how you spend your money.

Opt for products made with limited CO2 emissions and waste. Support ethical brands that ensure workers are paid a fair wage and have safe working conditions. Consider the path your products have taken to reach you and take small steps each day towards living more sustainably.

It’s up to all of us to act now before it’s too late. Start somewhere. Be the change.

Make-up: Guerlain High Perfection 24hr Wear Foundation, £44, Guerlain KissKiss Shine Bloom in shade 319 Peach Kiss, £31, on the lids, with Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder in shade 00 Light Cool, £39, dusted on top. For lips, Guerlain KissKiss Shine Bloom in shade 109 Lily Caress, £31. Fashion: Zebra-print jacket made from organic cotton and recycled linen by Amlul.

Fashion: Dress by Coco Ribbon, rented from My Wardrobe HQ, a platform helping to reuse and relove designer pieces. Vintage boots from second-hand store Rellik.

Make-up: For skin, Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil, 50ml, £105, Guerlain L’Essentiel Guerlain High Perfection 24hr Wear Foundation, £44, Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder in shade 00 Light Cool, £39 (reformulated with 96% naturally derived ingredients), and Terracotta Light, £39, blended over the high points and eyelids. We used Guerlain KissKiss Shine Bloom Lipstick in shade 119 Floral Nude, £31. Fashion: Ethical leather top by SKIIM Paris. A by-product of the meat industry, this leather is sourced from Leather Working Group-accredited suppliers who adhere to globally recognised social and environmental standards. Sunglasses by Stella McCartney, whose eyewear is made from bio-acetate and completely PVC-free.

Fashion: Jacket and jeans made with recycled denim by Balmain. Jewellery by Tilly Sveaas, who uses metals mined responsibly from small-scale organisations, giving them a fair price.

Fashion: Knitted dress by Talia Byre, who sources deadstock wool. Jewellery by Tilly Sveaas Make-up:Guerlain L’Essentiel High Perfection 24hr Wear Foundation, £44. 

Fashion: SKIIM Paris Sunglasses by Stella McCartney

Fashion: Jacket and trousers by Amlul. Shoes by Stella McCartney

Fashion: Knitted dress by Talia Byre

Fashion: Recycled-fabric corset and training pants by Bethany Williams, who uses waste and recycled materials to make new, wearable and fully sustainable garments. Ethical-leather trainers by Veja, made with fish leather discarded by freshwater fish farms.

Make-up: 96% natural base Guerlain L’Essentiel High Perfection 24hr Wear Foundation, £44, with Guerlain KissKiss Liquid Lipstick in shade L321 Madame Matte, £31, for a standout pout. The new KissKiss Shine Bloom range has 95% naturally derived ingredients. Fashion: Organic cotton bucket hat by Bogdar

Look out for these logos and certifications:
Science Based Targets, Regenerative Agriculture Initiative, Made in Green by OEKO-TEX, Bluesign certifications. Global Organic Textile Standard, Leather Working Group, Forest Stewardship Council, Leaping Bunny, PETA, The Vegan Society, Soil Association, Carbon Jacked, Carbon Trust.

CREDITS
Director AND Photographer: Vicky Lawton
Beauty and Style Director: Lisa Oxenham
Stylist: Anna Hughes-Chamberlain at Stella Creative Artists
Makeup Artist: Valeria Ferreira at The Wall Group using Guerlain
Model: Ayaana Aschkar Stevens at Premier Model Management
Hair Stylist: Josh Knight at Caren Agency using Afrocenchic
Producer: Christine Wright
Producer: Blair Smith
Marie Claire Producer: Torey Cassidy
Production Manager: Louise Flood
Director of Photography: Joe Douglas
Focus Puller: Christian Swain
2nd Assistant Camera: Ricky Casey
DIT/Digi Tech: Ben Colson
Gaffer: Will Stuetz
Spark: Ben Duah
Photography Assistant: Tatjana Galic
Photography Assistant: Victor Paré
Art Director: Marco Turcich
Art Assistant: Arianna Marziolo
Art Assistant: Silviu Dragoi
Art Assistant: Alice Rostant
Design: Ana Ospina and Michelle Edwards
Makeup Assistant: Tilly Jones
Stylist Assistant: Matilda Oliver
Manicurist: Suzie Rezler at 18 Management
Stills Production: Tonic Reps
Film Production: Octopus Inc
Offline Post Production: Final Cut
Editor: Lucy Berry
Online Post Production: CoffeeTV
Colourist: Simona Cristea

