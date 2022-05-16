Kate Middleton was delighted to get a crossword clue about the Queen right

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you're stuck on a royal crossword clue, who better to call on than the Duchess?

There’s a certain amount of pressure that comes with filling in a crossword when someone is watching. We all know that feeling. But imagine when the clue is about the Queen, and well, you’re Kate Middleton.

On an official trip to Scotland last week, that is exactly what happened to the Duchess of Cambridge, or the Countess of Strathearn as she’s styled in the country. During a visit to the University of Glasgow, undergraduate student Jack Baird asked Kate for some help on a clue in his copy of The Times crossword.

The clue asked for a five and four letter name for the ‘sovereign’s annual allowance’. Reportedly, Kate deliberated for a moment before getting the correct answer, which was ‘Civil List’. Baird said that he’d struggled on the second word and asked the Duchess as he was sure she must know.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Baird said: “She was very excited. It didn’t look like she was going to get it for a moment. I’m really chuffed. I’m going to frame it. She looked thrilled. I think she thought, ‘I wouldn’t live this down if I get this wrong.’”

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

He also said that the moment had been entirely spontaneous, as he’d been studying in the library for exams and only popped out to see what the commotion outside was all about.

In fact, the Royals’ visit to the university was so popular, that the Duke and Duchess’ team put out a tweet saying: “So many students! Sorry if we missed you.”

The royal couple were in Scotland for a packed day of engagements, that included a visit to St John’s Primary School in Glasgow to take part in a ‘Roots of Empathy’ session, a trip to the Wheatley Group site to discuss the challenges of homelessness and a visit to the University of Glasgow, where researchers at the institution’s School of Psychology and Neuroscience are focusing on mental wellbeing.

Kate, who achieved a 2:1 in art history at fellow Scottish university St.Andrews, seems to enjoy a brain teaser. Her husband, Prince William has previously mentioned Kate’s love of jigsaw puzzles and it seems even on a busy day, she has time to help with a crossword clue.