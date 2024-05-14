We've found the perfect venue for those dramatic clifftop wedding photos

Penn Castle Estate is home to an impressive Gothic Revival mansion on the Isle of Portland. With uninterrupted clifftop views of the Jurassic Coast, the castle is the ideal background for those dramatic photo moments of an intimate wedding, multi-generational trip or getaway with friends.

The Jurassic Coast in Dorset is one of the UK's leading staycation spots, with its wild and rugged coastline, diverse terrine and abundance of charming towns and villages. It's also England’s only natural World Heritage Site, inscribed by UNESCO for the Outstanding Universal Value of its rocks, fossils, and landforms. The Isle of Portland, known as 'explorer’s island' and the home of the Pennsylvania Castle Estate, is a largely unspoilt spot along the coast at Dorset's most southern point.

Pennsylvania Castle, the focal point for the estate, was built in 1797 by John Penn—the grandson of William Penn who founded the US state of Pennsylvania. Its original gothic features make it a wildly romantic choice for a UK mini-break, enhanced by the panoramic views from the estate's sea-facing spaces.

It's a location that screams idyllic wedding venue, with a mixture of indoor and outdoor licensed ceremony spaces. But it's also worth considering Penn Castle Estate for other celebrations and milestone trips (hello, hen do of Poldark-inspired dreams), family holidays or getaways with groups of friends, due to its ability to cater for large groups with a mix of accommodation options.

The Rooms

There are plenty of accommodation options at the Penn, catering for groups of all sizes. The Front Rows at the Penn is a collection of 20 luxurious holiday homes situated on the cliff edge of The Estate, a stone's throw away from walking and hiking trails.

For those who favour the finer things in life, the luxurious Clifftops lodges are the newest addition to Penn Castle Estate and consist of five beautifully designed lodges inspired by the local environment and crafted with Portland stone.

Cove Lodge offers stunning views, with floor-to-ceiling windows and wrap-around decking for that perfect al fresco glass of wine to end the day. The Lodge sleeps up to six people with three bedrooms. There's also the option to hire a Studio Pod for 2 if you're looking for a romantic retreat as a couple.

The Food

Penn Castle operates mainly as a self-catering venue with kitchens fitted in all accommodation options. However, the venue offers extras like hearty breakfast baskets delivered to your door and the option for a dinner party hosted by a private chef or local caterers in one of the breathtaking dining spaces.

A lovely touch is that the Penn Castle Estate takes its wine offering very seriously, with an extensive and carefully curated list. Guests can choose what they'd like to sample beforehand and then will find their bottles chilling in the fridge when they arrive (you can also bring your own alcohol and soft drinks if you wish).

The Activities

When it comes to activities within the grounds, there are plenty of opportunities to live like royalty; take a dip in the private pool, wander around the perfectly maintained Italian and English Rose gardens or read a book in one of the castle's grand indoor spaces.

If you want to venture further afield, the pretty Chesil Beach is on your doorstep. Paddle in the ocean, relax with a picnic or sample fresh seafood. The Crab House Café is just a short taxi ride away and has its own oyster bed so you can sample seafood delicacies straight from the water.

This cliffside destination is an incredible walking spot, from seaside rambles to more strenuous hikes. If you want to explore by bike instead, there are plenty of cycling routes and local companies that can organise tours around the area and highlight viewing points and beauty spots.

Weddings

The Penn offers a very personal service when it comes to weddings, working in conjunction with local suppliers and caterers to help you plan the big day. As the venue is self-catering, you're free to create exactly what you want. That being said, the super helpful team at the venue are more than happy to give suggestions and have an edited list of tried-and-tested top-tier services. For example, Ginger Catering Company caters for Weddings and private parties alike, offering a fine dining experience with fresh, seasonal and tasty ingredients. Sally and her team take any stress out of planning so you're free to enjoy your day.

The estate also has an on-site flower service—The Penn Creative Collection—that can organise anything from large-scale installations to smaller displays.

Pricing for weddings at the Pennsylvania Castle Estate range from £18,000-£24,000 depending on the time of year. This includes the ceremony, reception, and hire of The Castle for two nights.

The venue also offers a discounted rate of £15,000 for mid-week weddings, including the ceremony, reception and one-day hire.

Need To Knows