There are reports that the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis video was rushed due to fears of a leak

The Princess of Wales gave a televised update on her health last month, confirming the news that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," Kate Middleton explained in the video.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

The unprecedented health update came after mounting pressure from the public, with concern for the Princess of Wales and her two-month absence spiralling online.

The Princess of Wales' medical records at The London Clinic were even reportedly targeted in a security breach. And this week, it has been reported by multiple media outlets that Kensington Palace had to rush the announcement of Kate Middleton's diagnosis over fears of a leak, wanting to break the news themselves.

It has been widely reported however that the Prince and Princess of Wales chose to release the information when they did, timing the announcement over Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Easter holidays to shield them from the news storm.

While the royal family has not commented on the speculation, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace has released a statement to thank members of the public for their support since the Princess of Wales' announcement.

"The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message," stated the Kensington Palace spokesperson. "They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

We will continue to update this story.