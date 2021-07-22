Queen Elizabeth’s ultimate Pimm’s recipe has been released and it’s going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Mountbatten-Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Queen making news in particular.

From her epic Ali G impression and the hilarious names for her Corgis over the years to the time she hid in a bush to avoid a controversial Buckingham Palace guest, Queen Elizabeth never fails to make viral news.

These past few years have been no exception, with the Queen stepping up to reassure the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From giving virtual tours of her garden and being more present on social media to her speech of reassurance to the nation, the Queen has been all anyone can talk about, currently residing in Windsor Castle following the tragic death of Prince Philip.

During the heatwave this week, the Queen made headlines again as her Pimm’s recipe was revealed, and unsurprisingly it’s going viral.

The Queen’s former royal chef Darren McGrady gave a recipe tutorial on YouTube this summer, dropping a few royal Pimm’s secrets.

‘We served Pimm’s a lot at Buckingham Palace in the summer at garden parties and things, and it’s no secret that the Queen is a lover of gin,’ he explained. ‘With a splash of lemonade in there, it’s a super-refreshing drink.

‘That’s one part Pimm’s and two or three parts lemonade,’ he recommended. ‘Some members of the royal family measured it the other way round and I’m not saying who.’

The most important part however according to Darren is the garnish.

‘You won’t believe the garnish that goes into the royal Pimm’s recipe,’ he explained. ‘Forget just a slice of lemon – there are seven different things. It’s almost a fruit salad. Sliced oranges, lemons, cherries, strawberries, cucumber, mint and borage’.

We cannot wait to try this.