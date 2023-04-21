A video of Prince William answering takeaway orders from unsuspecting customers is going viral

Ahead of King Charles' coronation (opens in new tab) next month, the Prince and Princess of Wales are touring the UK to meet with local business owners and creatives, as well as members of the public.

This week, Prince William and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) were in Birmingham to 'celebrate the city’s diverse culture and heritage and meet future leaders in the creative industries' and they spent time at an Indian street food restaurant where the couple got involved in a cooking competition (opens in new tab) organised by head chef and co-owner of the Indian Streatery restaurant, Meena Sharma.

However, there is one particular moment from their visit that has since gone viral - and it left one customer very surprised.

During their time at the restaurant, William decided to answer the phone to take a takeaway order from a couple who were hoping to pick up some food before getting their train back to London.

After taking the order and giving the customer directions, William said: "He knows where you are now, I probably sent him somewhere else in Birmingham so I apologise."

Prince William surprised a member of the public on Thursday when he picked up the phone and helped the caller book a table at Indian Streatery, an authentic, family run independent restaurant in Birmingham.

When the customers, Vinay Aggarwal and his wife Ankita Gulati, arrived to collect their order, they were shocked to learn that they had actually been speaking to the Prince.

He later said: "It’s pretty amazing and a surprise. I didn’t know at that moment, but it’s a very nice surprise. Obviously (I will be telling everyone), it’s not something that happens often.

"I didn’t recognise his voice at all, this is the first time I was listening to him on the phone, so I genuinely thought someone was taking the booking for me."

Owner Meena Sharma also added that they were so impressed with William that 'he probably could have a role as a front of house manager', adding: "We could probably employ him to take phone calls in future as he did a really good job."

Brilliant.