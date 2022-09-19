Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The photo was taken in May before the Platinum Jubilee began.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, 8th September at the age of 96 years old. Today marks The Queen’s funeral and the first state funeral in 62 years.

Buckingham Palace has released a previously unseen photograph of Her Majesty from her Jubilee celebrations earlier this year to mark the occasion and as a sign of millions coming together ‘to commemorate her remarkable life’.

In the photograph, she can be seen smiling widely and wearing her trademark three-strand pearl necklace, earrings, and aquamarine and diamond clip brooches – presents from her father, George VI, on her 18th birthday in 1944. She’s also wearing a pale blue dress.

She has worn the eye-catching brooch previously, back in 2020, when she addressed the nation on the VE Day anniversary, and also in 2012, when she delivered a speech for her Diamond Jubilee.

It’s thought that the image was taken at Windsor Palace back in May shortly before the Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off.

The image was released last night, to mark the eve of the funeral, and was taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie, who has previously taken portraits of Her Majesty, last for the 70-year anniversary of her reign.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla also shared a tribute to The Queen last night, thanking the nation for their support and sharing his feelings about saying a “last farewell” to his late mother.

“In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen,” he shared.

Camilla, meanwhile, reflecting on The Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes,” added that she “will always remember her smile.”

Guests are already arriving at Westminster Abbey to pay their respects to the late queen. Around 2000 guests – including heads of state, politicians and other well-known global figures – are believed to be attending.

King Charles III will lead the nation in mourning and has overseen everything from vigils to military processions in honour of the late Queen.

It’s thought that millions around the world will tune in to watch the funeral from home.

