Thomas Markle reportedly wants visitation rights with Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines last month as they announced the news that they had welcomed their baby daughter.

‘It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,’ read a statement from the now family of four.

‘On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,’ the Sussex couple announced in a personal statement on their Archewell website. ‘She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

‘Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.’

Since the announcement of Lili’s arrival, the royal family appears to have extended an olive branch to the Sussex couple, posting messages and reportedly sending gifts.

Also appearing to reach out is Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle, who according to reports would like visitation rights with Lilibet and Archie.

Speaking to Fox News, Thomas announced: ‘I will be petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future.’

He continued: ‘We shouldn’t be punishing [Lili] for Meghan and Harry’s bad behaviour. Archie and Lili are small children. They’re not politics. They’re not pawns. They’re not part of the game. And they’re also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not responded.