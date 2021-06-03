Archie and his future sister look set to make their Buckingham Palace balcony debut next year

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This year has been no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made particular headlines as they sat down for an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

While the couple quoted ‘summer’ as a due date, it is not known which month their baby girl is due, and some royal experts think it could be ‘any day now’.

This week however it was the Sussex children’s summer 2022 that made headlines, as it was reported that Archie and his future sister may make their Buckingham Palace balcony debut next summer.

Summer 2022 will mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years on the throne. And as well as the extended Bank Holiday – thank you Her Majesty! – the celebrations are set to include a very special Trooping the Colour.

The Queen’s annual birthday parade sees her extended family gather together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, and with it marking such an important milestone, it is thought that the Sussex family will be in attendance.

The royal family has not yet commented on the speculation.