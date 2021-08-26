Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Your first-look at Stewart as the late Princess.

The first promo poster for Spencer, a movie featuring Kristen Stewart as the late Princess Diana, has been released today.

In the advertisement, the actress appears distraught in her portrayal.

Kneeling on the floor, she appears on her knees with her face to the floor and her head in her hands. Dressed in an intricately detailed dress and wearing what appears to be a pearl necklace, the actress looks to be crying.

The gown takes up the majority of the photo, with the title of the movie appearing on the lower half of her dress.

This comes the same week as a never-seen-before chapter from Finding Freedom claims that Harry and Meghan were snubbed in November, the family were ‘quietly pleased’ when Meghan didn’t attend Philip’s funeral, and that Harry and Meghan chose not to name the family member who made racist remarks about Archie for one specific reason.

Many fans have been left reeling at the poster, with some commenting on how different Stewart looks from her days acting as Bella in the Twilight series.

Prior to this, film execs have only so far teased fans by sharing unofficial photos of the actress on set.

Spencer is due to be released in the first week of November, and marks the role of a lifetime for the 31-year-old.

It will first be shown at the Venice Film Festival, it’s believed.

Fans have already predicted big things from her performance, despite not seeing any clips so far. Many have even gone as far as to predict that the star may end up with an Oscar nomination for the role.

One Twitter fan shared: “Best Actress Nomination is in the bag.”

Others were quick to share their love of the poster itself, with a fan eagerly sharing: “THIS IS THE POSTER OF THE YEAR EVERYONE GO HOME. Kristen Stewart is Princess Diana in #SPENCER.”

Stewart isn’t the only big name in the movie – directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight, you’ll see her supported by Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, and Richard Sammel, Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris in other yet-to-be-confirmed roles.

It follows Diana’s last Christmas as a Royal family member as she prepares to tell Prince Charles that she’s leaving him.

Speaking about her portrayal of the late Princess in the biopic on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stewart said: “It’s hard not to feel protective over her.”

“She was so young, everyone’s perspective is different, and there’s no way to get everything right…”

“What is fact in relation to personal experience.”

So, question: what do you think about the poster? Like or dislike?