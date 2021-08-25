Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Or so a brand new chapter in the Sussexes' unofficial biography claims

According to a brand new chapter in Harry and Meghan’s controversial biography, Finding Freedom, several members of the Royal family openly snubbed the Prince back in November.

In a never-seen-before epilogue, which is to be included in the paperback version of the book, writers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim that Harry publicly tried to make amends with his family in November last year.

To mark Remembrance Sunday, it is claimed that he ordered a red poppy wreath to be laid on his behalf at the Cenotaph. This was to mark the occasion and show his respects, as he has done in previous years.

Come the day, the Royal British Legion did not lay the wreath, rather leaving the gesture in its box at their HQ in Kent, or so the book says.

“As the day came and went, Harry’s gesture remained in its box at the charity’s headquarters in Kent,” they write.

Scobie and Durand continue to claim that the Royal family denied the request as Harry is no longer a ‘frontline royal’.

They also say that a ‘close source’ of Harry’s shared that he was ‘saddened and disappointed’ by the decision, adding: “Ten years of service and a lifetime commitment to the military community and this is how it’s been acknowledged by his family.”

As per the source’s comments, the Prince previously spent ten years in the military. He stepped down from his positions, as well as from his role as an official Royal family member, when he and Meghan moved to California earlier last year.

It’s worth noting that the book is unofficial – the legal team for Harry and Meghan has said that Scobie and Durand do not speak for the couple, and that the couple ‘did not collaborate with the authors on the book, nor were they interviewed for it’.

This also means that the claims are unofficial, but does fit with the ongoing narrative of family feud that the Royals seem to be going through.

It appears they have been at odds since Harry and Meghan stepped down as official Royal family members, and even more so after the Oprah Winfrey interview where they claimed that an unnamed Royal family member raised concern about the colour of their son, Archie’s, skin.

It also comes as Harry releases an official tell-all biography, set to be published by Penguin next year.