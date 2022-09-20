The special meaning behind Princess Charlotte’s first piece of jewellery

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A fitting celebration to her great-grandmother

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was held at Westminster Abbey yesterday, and members of the royal family were joined by 2,000 attendees who wished to pay their respects to Britain’s longest serving monarch.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, paid tribute to the late Queen by wearing a necklace from her collection, and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, also honoured Her Majesty with a pair of diamond and pearl earrings that had been gifted to her in 2018.

And they weren’t the only two royals wearing jewellery with sentimental value – Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, also wore a touching tribute for her great-grandmother.

You may have missed the small ode to her ‘Gan-Gan’ – the sweet nickname William and Kate’s children gave to the Queen – however, the young royal wore a diamond horseshoe brooch on the left side of her black coat.

It’s the first time that seven year old Princess Charlotte has worn jewellery in public, and it’s a heartwarming nod to the monarch.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

The small horseshoe brooch sat on Charlotte’s black button-down coat, which she paired with a black hat, black pumps and dress. It is said to have been given to her by the Queen as they shared a love of horses.

The Queen was known for her love of horses and would regularly been seen at Windsor, riding around the vast grounds. Her horse Emma, along with her dogs Muick and Sandy, were both present yesterday as the Queen’s coffin arrived in Windsor.

Princess Charlotte attended the service with her older brother, Prince George, and Kate was spotted reassuring the two young royals throughout. Their younger sibling, four year old Prince Louis, did not attend.

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this difficult time.