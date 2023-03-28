Sarah Ferguson says Prince Philip was "terrifying"
We can believe it
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
The late Prince Philip and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, had a famously complicated relationship, but Fergie still has plenty of good things to say about her erstwhile father-in-law.
Asked recently whether the then-Duke of Edinburgh was a wise man, she answered: "Very wise. You had to be on your best. If you asked a silly comment, you were certainly told it was a silly comment" (via the Daily Mail).
"Terrifying. 'Why are you asking me that? I do it every day. Why are you asking me that?' Ugh! Then you lose all your confidence. 'Did you go driving today?' 'Car or horse?' 'Oh, God, sorry. Yes.'"
Unfortunately, Philip apparently wasn't a huge fan of Sarah's — before she and Prince Andrew were married, but particularly amid the breakdown of their marriage.
"She’s the one person that Prince Philip would not have anything to do with,” royal author Jane Dismore once said on the podcast The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession (via Grazia US). "He didn’t like Fergie — she knew that she wasn’t welcome when Prince Philip was around."
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also had some pretty harsh words to say about Fergie: "Ferguson’s idea of being royal was best summed up by one of the courtiers who said, 'vulgar, vulgar, vulgar.' She hadn’t an idea of what being royal really meant. It wasn’t just the awful lapses of judgment. It was an attitude to royal life."
The Duchess has been involved in a few scandals in her day, but the most memorable one happened when she was pictured allegedly having her toes sucked by businessman John Bryan, according to Express.
Then, Andrew and Sarah divorced in 1996, which did nothing to help her popularity with Philip. However, the Duchess and the late Queen were quite good friends.
"If you ask me what I’d be doing with the Queen right now, I’d be walking looking at primroses and snowdrops, and telling her all about the magnolia tree," Sarah said in her recent interview. Wholesome!
-
Hailey Bieber liked Selena Gomez' bikini pic after speaking out about alleged drama
We love to see it
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The coronation could be the "first big Prince Archie moment," expert says
That is, if the Sussexes attend
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
An interview with Succession's Sarah Snook has resurfaced - and she has a lot to say about Hollywood body image ideals
“As a woman, you're more likely to be far more cruel to yourself than you ever are about other people.”
By Ally Head
-
The coronation could be the "first big Prince Archie moment," expert says
That is, if the Sussexes attend
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lawyer warns Prince Harry that his drugs admission could affect his US visa
He wants to make the Duke's visa application public
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
George, Charlotte and Louis were sent a hilarious pre-coronation gift
They must have laughed so much when they saw this
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Eugenie has "found a stronger voice" in recent years, expert says
She's growing into her own
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton 'had to take a fertility test' before marrying Prince William, claims royal author
The controversial claim was made in a new book about the monarchy
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Oprah accused of 'distancing' herself from Harry and Meghan with coronation comment
She spoke about the couple in a recent interview
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Royal fans are all saying the same thing about this photo of baby King Charles
We can't unsee it!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate popped up in the background of an adorable Middleton family photo
Dawww
By Iris Goldsztajn