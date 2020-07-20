Royal wedding guests open up about their insecurities ahead of Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'It was a nightmare'

Royal weddings are all anyone can talk about this week, with Princess Beatrice marrying fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last Friday in secret.

Despite photos emerging of the sweet ceremony and Beatrice reported to have broken tradition with her wedding band, it was a different royal wedding that made headlines this week.

Yes, really.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 May wedding became a conversation topic as a wedding guest admitted to feeling very insecure about what to wear in the ‘nightmare’ run up.

In a recent interview with Stellar, actor Troian Bellisario opened up about the royal wedding which she attended with her husband, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle’s former onscreen husband.

Troian admitted that ‘of course’ she was nervous, and went on to explain that she found dressing for such a huge scale event while pregnant ‘a nightmare’ due to a fear of what the British press would say.

‘You could get one that is an absolute piece of art, but then are you being too vain and trying to call too much attention to yourself?’, Troian explained of selecting the right hat to wear to the royal wedding. ‘Or if you get a fascinator that’s very small, are you not going for tradition? I’d never needed a fascinator in my life, and here I was trying to walk this tightrope of “don’t go too big, don’t go too small.” It was a nightmare.’

She continued: ‘I called [my stylist] right before I was about to walk out the door and I was like, “Annabelle, this is not a full hat.” And she said, “It’s fine, you have a veil, you have a head covering.” And I was like, “If the British press tears me apart, I can never forgive you for this.” And she said, “Trust me, I’m an Aussie. I’ve got you!”’

Thankfully, there was no need to worry and Troian was praised for being one of the best-dressed at the ceremony,