The Princess of Wales is reportedly "incredibly worried" about a new royal TV show

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors never failing to make headline news. And from Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, and recent return to royal life, to Prince William's role elevation, 2024 has been no exception.

This week, it was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who made headlines, with the couple being the focus of a new TV show, created by royal author Omid Scobie.

The TV show, entitled Royal Spin, is described as fictionalised, and while it will follow the Mountbatten-Windsors, the show will reportedly be loosely based on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story.

This is of course not the first time Scobie has written about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, releasing two bestselling books about the couple in recent years, Finding Freedom in 2020, and Endgame in 2023.

And much like his two previous works, Royal Spin is expected to cover Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life as royals, and their relationships (and fallouts) with other members of the royal family.

This is something that Princess Kate is said to be particularly "worried" about, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fallout with the Prince and Princess of Wales being the most reported. And according to an insider via Closer UK, it is a great source of concern behind Palace walls.

"The synopsis of the show mirrors Meghan and Harry's story while hiding behind the guise of a fictional drama, and Kate is incredibly worried about potential storylines," the source reported to the outlet. "William has of course assured her that the public will see straight through it just like always.

"It's presented as fiction, but that doesn't stop the possibility of some storylines being close to the knuckle and hinting at actual rows," the source continued. "They know it could still be a brutal exposé. William worries that Kate simply can't take anymore."

We will continue to update this story.