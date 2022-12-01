Americans are "fascinated" by William and Kate, commentator says

It makes sense

Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey (L) watches as Britain's Prince William is handed a basketball by Catherine, Princess of Wales during the National Basketball Association game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in downtown Boston,on November 30, 2022.
(Image credit: Photo by Brian Snyder / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Prince William and Princess Kate landed in Boston on Wednesday, where they will be hosting the Earthshot Prize awards gala on Friday.

This visit marks their first one to the U.S. since 2014, and American royal fans came out en masse to give the Prince and Princess of Wales a warm welcome.

Emily Nash, Hello!'s royal editor, was in Boston to witness the excitement of it all.

 "The atmosphere in Boston is great," she reported.

"People are very excited. There does seem to be a lot of interest from the U.S. media and Boston is clearly going to put on a great show this week and we'll see some really big names at the Earthshot Prize."

Some major celebs have confirmed their attendance and/or participation in the event. Per Boston.com, radio presenter and Strictly alum Clara Amfo will co-host alongside Lost star Daniel Dae Kim. You can also expect to see Rami Malek, Shailene Woodley, Billie Eilish, Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding on the night, so it's going to be a big one.

"It's a huge moment for William in particular because this has been his baby and it's something he's doing over this ten-year period," Emily added.

"So it's a really exciting moment for them to take Earthshot onto the global stage."

The inaugural Earthshot Prize was held in London last year, where five winners were awarded £1 million towards their innovative solutions to reverse climate change. Of course, the climate is a global issue, which is why William was so keen to hold the second ceremony in America.

And, by the looks of it, Americans aren't complaining.

"I think Americans are really fascinated by royalty," Emily explained.

"It transcends celebrity and William being Diana's son, the Queen's grandson, the King's son, and Kate being the sort of extraordinarily famous Princess at his side, has real star power.

"They have real star power as a couple. And I think there is still a fascination, whatever is going on in the family, a lot of people will turn out to see them."

Exhibit A: see below for some people standing next to a giant welcome banner for the royal couple.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 2

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)
TOPICS
Royal family
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸