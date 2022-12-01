Americans are "fascinated" by William and Kate, commentator says

Prince William and Princess Kate landed in Boston on Wednesday, where they will be hosting the Earthshot Prize awards gala on Friday.

This visit marks their first one to the U.S. since 2014, and American royal fans came out en masse to give the Prince and Princess of Wales a warm welcome.

Emily Nash, Hello!'s royal editor, was in Boston to witness the excitement of it all.

"The atmosphere in Boston is great," she reported.

"People are very excited. There does seem to be a lot of interest from the U.S. media and Boston is clearly going to put on a great show this week and we'll see some really big names at the Earthshot Prize."

Some major celebs have confirmed their attendance and/or participation in the event. Per Boston.com, radio presenter and Strictly alum Clara Amfo will co-host alongside Lost star Daniel Dae Kim. You can also expect to see Rami Malek, Shailene Woodley, Billie Eilish, Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding on the night, so it's going to be a big one.

"It's a huge moment for William in particular because this has been his baby and it's something he's doing over this ten-year period," Emily added.

"So it's a really exciting moment for them to take Earthshot onto the global stage."

The inaugural Earthshot Prize was held in London last year, where five winners were awarded £1 million towards their innovative solutions to reverse climate change. Of course, the climate is a global issue, which is why William was so keen to hold the second ceremony in America.

And, by the looks of it, Americans aren't complaining.

"I think Americans are really fascinated by royalty," Emily explained.

"It transcends celebrity and William being Diana's son, the Queen's grandson, the King's son, and Kate being the sort of extraordinarily famous Princess at his side, has real star power.

"They have real star power as a couple. And I think there is still a fascination, whatever is going on in the family, a lot of people will turn out to see them."

Exhibit A: see below for some people standing next to a giant welcome banner for the royal couple.