The royal family has issued an extremely rare statement on behalf of Prince Harry and Prince William

The Mountbatten-Windsors are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, with Prince Harry, Prince William and their families making the most news.

Yes, from private jet controversies and royal babies to family outings and relatable everyday activities, the Sussexes and Cambridges are the centre of non-stop headlines.

Prince Harry and Prince William’s rumoured feud has dominated the news for the past couple of years, following the Sussex family’s departure from the royal family, their relocation to California and of course their tell all-Oprah interview.

‘Stuff happens, but we are brothers,’ Prince Harry explained in the viral interview. ‘We will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment. But I will always be there for him, as I know he will always be there for me.’

Prince William however has not spoken publicly about his strained relationship with Prince Harry.

This week, a BBC documentary about the relationship with the princes was released, entitled The Princes and The Press.

The BBC2 documentary explores the relationship between the royal family and the press, diving into Prince William and Prince Harry in particular.

In a rare move, the royal family released a joint statement on behalf of Prince William and Prince Harry.

‘A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy,’ the royal family announced in a statement given to the BBC. ‘However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.’

The royal family has not commented further.