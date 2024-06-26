Royal expert claims 'nobody really knows' how Princess Kate is recovering

The Princess of Wales delighted royal fans with her appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour earlier this month. But royal experts have since alleged that it took a toll on Kate as she is still recieving chemotherapy treatment, and others have stated that she has the 'same emotions and fears' as anyone receiving cancer treatment would as 'she might be the Princess of Wales, but she is still a mother and wife'.

However, one royal expert is now claiming that 'no one really knows' how Kate is coping, or how she is recovering. According to commentator Ian Pelham Turner, who previously worked as a royal photographer, the Palace is keen to remain 'tight-lipped' when it comes to sharing information about Kate, and insiders are determined to avoid any personal leaks about the Princess' health to ensure her privacy.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, he claimed: "The reality is nobody really knows how Kate is. There are many whispers by those who wish to further their careers. But in reality, when the royal family wishes to close the doors on the world, they have had centuries of practice in the art. In the past few days, Kate has been stated by the global press as the royal family’s jewel in the crown. She [is seen as] the number one royal… stabilising the monarchy's future."

In the past, royal experts have claimed that Kate 'holds the future of the monarchy in her hands', and she is often touted as the family's 'secret weapon'. In recent months, there has been a huge outpouring of love and support for Kate following her abdominal surgery in January, and then again in the wake of her video announcing her cancer diagnosis.

Ahead of her first public appearance since Christmas Day, the Princess shared a message with royal fans to confirm that she would be attending the annual Trooping the Colour event on 15th June. In the caption of the photo, she said: "I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

She continued: "I am not out of the woods yet. I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."