Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave birth to their second child in June – a Lilibet Diana, who they named after Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and late mother, Princess Diana.

Yet, as the pair moved to California in March 2020, the Queen is still yet to meet her new great-grandchild, despite her taking her childhood name of Lilibet.

While coronavirus travel restrictions are at least partly to blame – UK travel has been severely restricted since the couple moved abroad in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus – fans are still speculating as to when exactly the great-grandmother will be able to meet the newborn.

She is also long overdue a catch up with two-year-old Archie, Harry and Meghan’s firstborn, who has lived outside of the UK for the majority of his life now and only met his great-grandmother a handful of times.

One Twitter user said: “Will the Queen get to meet her newest great-granddaughter, Lilibet Diana, anytime soon?”

Let’s hope that when she does, she steers clear of the below Royal family habit… because the family are, ahem, known for somewhat out-there comments when meeting the newest additions to the family.

Like? Well, it’s believed that when the Queen met Prince William for the first time, she made a rather funny comment about his appearance.

A hardly-seen-before article in The Daily Express claims that when Prince Charles and Diana welcomed their first born, Charles said: “The arrival of our small son has been an astonishing experience and one that has meant more to me than I ever could have imagined.”

“I am so thankful I was beside Diana’s bedside the whole time because I felt as though I’d shared deeply in the process of birth and as a result was rewarded by seeing a small creature who belonged to us even though he seemed to belong to everyone else as well.”

In response, it’s claimed that the Queen simply stated: “Thank goodness he doesn’t have ears like his father.”

Similarly, it’s believed that Philip thought Prince Charles looked like a ‘plum pudding’ when he met him for the first time – so the off-the-cuff comments certainly run in the family.

So… any thoughts on how the Queen might greet little Lilibet?