The Queen sent a special message to Joe Biden ahead of his Inauguration

Yesterday saw Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sworn into office as our 46th President and Vice President of the United States.

‘This is America’s day, democracy’s day,’ President Biden told the audience of the scaled down Inauguration due to coronavirus-induced social distancing rules. ‘At this hour my friends, democracy has prevailed’.

Lady Gaga sang the national anthem during the inauguration in a show-stopping dress and J-Lo gave a stunning live performance. And after the Inauguration, the celebrations continued, with Tom Hanks hosting Celebrating America, a 90-minute TV event filled with A-listers from John Legend and Katy Perry, to Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and Bruce Springsteen.

It wasn’t just America that celebrated however, with countries across the world filled with hope at what this new blue wave could bring.

Among those to mark the occasion was the royal family, with the Queen getting in touch ahead of the Inauguration to give Joe Biden a special message.

The message in question was reportedly a heartfelt letter of congratulations, something that was confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

‘Her Majesty sent a private message to President Biden ahead of the inauguration,’ confirmed the Palace spokesperson.

It is not known exactly what the message entailed, but given Joe Biden’s friendship with the royals, having met them on numerous occasions as Barack Obama’s Vice President, we’re sure it was nothing but best wishes.

Huge congratulations to our new President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.