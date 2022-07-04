The Queen is reportedly back riding her horses at Windsor Castle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's great news for the equestrian-loving monarch.

There’s been a watchful eye on Queen Elizabeth II‘s health over recent months. Issues with her mobility have meant that the 96-year-old monarch has had to miss events such as the State Opening of Parliament, or in the case of her recent Platinum Jubilee, have – understandably – left her feeling fatigued.

So, it’s great news to hear that the Queen is reportedly back riding her horse again for the first time in nine months. It’s believed that the Queen was advised by doctors last year to give up horse riding after suffering from ‘discomfort’.

A royal source told The Sun newspaper that “the Queen has enjoyed being on her horse again.”

They added: “Riding again is a wonderful sign after all those worries we had about her health. To be able to do so at 96 is pretty remarkable.”

Queen Elizabeth II is famously a keen horsewoman and horse racing fan. Having got her first pony when she was just three-years-old, the monarch has been riding ever since.

A passion for horse riding is also something that the Queen has passed down in her family: both her daughter, Princess Anne, and granddaughter, Zara Tindell, have competed at the Olympic Games in equestrian disciplines. Prince Harry and Prince William are also more than comfortable on a horse, having taken part in numerous polo matches.

As well as enjoying horse riding, the Queen also owns and is a breeder of thoroughbred horses. The monarch, who loves a little flutter at Royal Ascot, has seen her own horses win races at the event a number of times.

According to Tatler, the Queen was also recently presented with a rare – and very expensive – horse by the the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev in celebration of the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. The breed, which is native to Azerbaijan is one of the most valuable racing breeds, says the society magazine, with one having sold at auction not long ago for around £14,000.

Although Buckingham Palace keep updates on the Queen’s health to a minimum, for privacy reasons, if the monarch is back riding her horses – as reported – it’s a positive step.