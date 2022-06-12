The Queen almost skipped this Platinum Jubilee celebration – but what changed her mind?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It was a full on four days for the royal family

The Queen enjoyed quite the celebrations over the Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70 year reign.

However, Her Majesty decided to skip a few of the events over the four-day festivities, despite having some time out in Scotland ahead of the celebrations.

The Queen was not present for the Platinum Party at the Palace and pageant due to her health, which has been a growing concern in recent weeks.

She was also tipped to attend the Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, but bowed out due to feeling discomfort.

The 96-year-old monarch was going to opt out of appearing on the balcony to close the Platinum Jubilee on the final day, but changed her mind at the last minute.

An insider told the Mail on Sunday: “The Queen only decided that she would go to London about three hours before the balcony appearance.”

However, one royal stepped in and convinced her to show her face. Prince Charles.

The source continued: “She was not feeling brilliant but the Prince of Wales had called her and told her she really ought to come if she could.

“He told her there were so many people desperate to see her and he convinced her to come.”

It seems the Queen made the right decision, as she appeared to look emotional as onlookers cheered and waved to her in admiration.

“The Queen was totally overwhelmed by the number of people waiting to see her – she had tears in her eyes before she stepped out on the balcony”, the source added.

The Queen was overwhelmed by the love and support she received over the Platinum Jubilee, and shared a sweet message following the string of royal engagements.

In a statement, the Queen wrote: “While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.”