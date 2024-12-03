Queen Camilla has confirmed she had a 'form of pneumonia'

Queen Camilla is continuing her recovery.

Buckingham Palace confirmed last month that the Queen had unfortunately contracted a chest infection. As she slowly returns to work, Camilla gave further details to guests of the ongoing Qatari state visit, explaining that her illness was a "form of pneumonia," as reported by Sky News.

As she experiences post-viral fatigue, the Queen is avoiding the outdoor events during the Qatari state visit, while participating in the indoor elements.

The Emir of Qatar is visiting the UK starting today, 3 December. The ruler and other prominent guests were honoured with a parade on the Mall for their arrival, with both Prince William and Princess Kate taking part in the carriage procession, according to BBC News.

While the Queen has had to cancel a few of her engagements amidst her recovery, she has still been working quite a bit.

As well as playing hostess at Buckingham Palace for the Qatari group, Camilla participated in two very bookish events in late November.

On the 20th, her royal sister-in-law Princess Anne presented her with an honorary doctorate of literature from the University of London. The Princess Royal serves as Chancellor for the University.

And on the 21st, Camilla hosted an exclusive reception at Buckingham Palace, which honoured the winners of the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition.

The Queen is a keen longtime reader, having established The Queen's Reading Room, which is a book club, and which also has a podcast associated with the initiative.

As for the royal's illness, in early November the Palace issued a statement which read: "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal." (Unfortunately, the Queen had to skip the Remembrance events as she continued her recovery.)

It has been a difficult year for the Royal Family with regards to health. King Charles shared in early February that he had been diagnosed with cancer, though he was able to return to public duties just weeks later.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate also announced that she had cancer in March, and shared that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment in September.