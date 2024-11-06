Buckingham Palace issues announcement following Queen Camilla's recent health update

Buckingham Palace has given us an exciting update on Queen Camilla after it was announced that she was sadly ill with a chest infection.

On Tuesday, the Palace issued a statement which read: "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest" (via Express).

They added: "With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.

"She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

The engagements Camilla is unable to attend due to her illness are the Field of Remembrance event on Thursday, as well as a reception given at the Palace for Olympic and Paralympic athletes, which will be hosted by the Queen's husband King Charles.

However, in keeping with the Palace's statement on her illness, Camilla's entourage is clearly confident she'll be recovered soon enough. Indeed, the Palace has issued another announcement on Wednesday, confirming that the Queen will host a reception at Clarence House on Tuesday to celebrate this year's Booker Prize shortlisted authors, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Camilla is famously a huge reader, having even started a royal book club, called The Queen's Reading Room, which also has a podcast associated with it.

While she recovers from her infection, Camilla is resting at her home in Wiltshire, according to the Mail. Well wishes have poured in since the update on her health was issued, including from PM Keir Starmer, who wrote on X: "On behalf of the whole country, I wish Her Majesty The Queen a speedy recovery."

The royals have had a really difficult year health-wise, as both Princess Kate and King Charles announced that they had been diagnosed with cancer. Thankfully, the Princess of Wales announced in September that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment, while the King has been able to attend to his duties pretty much as normal over the last few months.

Wishing the whole family a swift recovery.

