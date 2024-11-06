Buckingham Palace issues announcement following Queen Camilla's recent health update
She has some exciting plans
Buckingham Palace has given us an exciting update on Queen Camilla after it was announced that she was sadly ill with a chest infection.
On Tuesday, the Palace issued a statement which read: "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest" (via Express).
They added: "With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.
"She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."
The engagements Camilla is unable to attend due to her illness are the Field of Remembrance event on Thursday, as well as a reception given at the Palace for Olympic and Paralympic athletes, which will be hosted by the Queen's husband King Charles.
However, in keeping with the Palace's statement on her illness, Camilla's entourage is clearly confident she'll be recovered soon enough. Indeed, the Palace has issued another announcement on Wednesday, confirming that the Queen will host a reception at Clarence House on Tuesday to celebrate this year's Booker Prize shortlisted authors, as reported by the Daily Mail.
Camilla is famously a huge reader, having even started a royal book club, called The Queen's Reading Room, which also has a podcast associated with it.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
A post shared by The Queen's Reading Room (@thequeensreadingroom)
A photo posted by on
While she recovers from her infection, Camilla is resting at her home in Wiltshire, according to the Mail. Well wishes have poured in since the update on her health was issued, including from PM Keir Starmer, who wrote on X: "On behalf of the whole country, I wish Her Majesty The Queen a speedy recovery."
On behalf of the whole country, I wish Her Majesty The Queen a speedy recovery. https://t.co/dXElE1YHtDNovember 5, 2024
The royals have had a really difficult year health-wise, as both Princess Kate and King Charles announced that they had been diagnosed with cancer. Thankfully, the Princess of Wales announced in September that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment, while the King has been able to attend to his duties pretty much as normal over the last few months.
Wishing the whole family a swift recovery.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
-
Emily Atack responds to 'sexually aggressive' reaction to nude scenes in Rivals
She shouldn't have to justify herself
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Chanel’s classic Flap Bag just got the ultimate winter update
At the top of every collector’s wish list
By Lily Russo-Bah
-
What will another Trump presidency mean for women?
Reproductive rights, economic opportunity, gender equality, and sexual harassment and discrimination protections — Here’s how women will be affected by another Donald Trump’s presidency
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
The 'cruel' letter Camilla wrote to Charles before her wedding
He wasn't too pleased, reportedly
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Queen Camilla's son just shared a rare update on King Charles' cancer
He also spoke about how his mum is dealing with it
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Queen Camilla is a ‘great strength’ to King Charles
Queen Camilla is a ‘great strength’ to King Charles
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Lip reader confirms Kate's stern words to her children at the King's birthday
She was ensuring her excitable little ones were behaving!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'unlikely' to appear on Palace balcony at King Charles' coronation
But reports claim they will be invited to the celebration
By Jadie Troy-Pryde