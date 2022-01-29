Royal Family will not let Prince Andrew’s legal battle ‘overshadow’ Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, claims lawyer

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Andrew has been embroiled in a legal battle after sexual abuse claims were made against him, which he has vehemently denied.

The Queen’s second son has found himself involved in the case due to his close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and the reports made by one woman, Virginia Giuffre, formerly Roberts, that she was allegedly brought to the UK aged 17 to have sex with the royal. According to Giuffre, she was introduced to Prince Andrew by Ghislaine.

Last year, the scandal resurfaced as Giuffre filed a lawsuit against the Duke of York, accusing him of sexual abuse, with Prince Andrew served with a lawsuit.

Andrew, 61, has since been relinquished of his HRH titles, patronages, and even his honorary membership of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, as well as his security, according to recent reports.

He now faces a civil trial in America, although reports have emerged he has requested for his case to be trial by jury, according to The Daily Mirror.

But, as the lawsuit unfolds, there is growing fear the ordeal could “overshadow” the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on 6 February, which will continue to be celebrated throughout the year, although media lawyer, Mark Stephens, has claimed otherwise.

Stephens said: “I can’t conceive that the royal family will allow him to run this case and overshadow the Platinum Jubilee.

“It’s going to spark debate about the relevancy and appropriateness of the royal family and we’ve already seen that they moved very fast to strip him of his titles and that debate abated, but the more detail that comes out the more there’s going to be a problem for the wider royal family.

“For example, questions will be asked of Virginia Giuffre about the prince’s body, any marks, his performance, what positions were adopted – every detail that is conceivable to ask and then that will be put to Andrew.”

Meanwhile, Giuffre’s lawyer, David Bois, has claimed his client will only accept a settlement from Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s father, if it “holds him to account”.

Videos you may like:

Giuffre’s representative believes it will be unlikely they will settle the lawsuit outside of court if he continues to deny ever meeting her, despite images emerging of them together in Ghislaine’s London home.

Bois told The Telegraph: “What’s important for Virginia is to vindicate herself and the other victims. Not to let someone escape responsibility, just because of their wealth and power. To hold Prince Andrew to account.”