Prince Charles reportedly planned Prince Andrew’s axing weeks before his titles were stripped

Prince Andrew was recently stripped of his military titles, following sex abuse claims made against him, which the royal family has denied.

However, it has since been reported Prince Charles, 73 – heir to the British throne – planned Andrew’s axing before Christmas, and without his son Prince William’s full backing at first.

According to The Sun, The Prince of Wales felt Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice’s father had “run out of road” and was to be stripped of military titles, his patronages, as well as his HRH title to protect the royal family amidst the scandal.

Charles is said to have sought out his 39-year-old son over Christmas to consult with him about the decision to remove the Duke of York’s titles, while the Duke of Cambridge was enjoying his festive break at his Norfolk home before advising the Queen.

A source claimed the 95-year-old monarch was “of the same opinion”, but it came with a “heavy heart” to remove all titles from her son, who had stepped back from royal duties in 2019. But other royal relatives were said to be in agreement also.

A source told The Sun: “The collective view was that Andrew was damaging the entire family.”

A separate source told the publication: “Charles first decided that Andrew must go. He felt he’s just run out of road. So he discussed it with William in the days between Christmas and New Year and his son fully agreed with him. William and Charles then informed the Queen that they were of the same opinion.

“Ultimately, it was the Queen’s final decision but she told them she shared their view. The Queen and Andrew had the final conversations on the matter on Thursday.”

A third source added: “William thought it needed to be resolved. His views were similar to Charles’s in that it needed to be sorted out. He didn’t think the Duke of York was handling it well at all.”

On Thursday 13 February it was announced in a statement Andrew’s royal privileges were being severed shortly after Judge Lewis Kaplan confirmed he would face a civil trial in New York.

Confirming the news in a statement, Buckingham Palace announced: “With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

It has also been reported Andrew’s siblings, including Princess Anne, 71, and Prince Edward, 57, visited him at his home in Royal Lodge where they were said to be pre-warned about what was to come.

Prince Andrew has found himself involved in the case due to his close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and the reports made by one woman, Virginia Giuffre, formerly Roberts, that she was allegedly brought to the UK aged 17 to have sex with the royal. According to Giuffre, she was introduced to Prince Andrew by Ghislaine.

Last year, the scandal resurfaced as Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against the Duke of York, accusing him of sexual abuse, with Prince Andrew served with a lawsuit.