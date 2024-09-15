Princess Kate's sweet nickname for Prince Louis has been revealed

The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, and following a private start to the year, the family of five has been front and centre this summer.

The Princess of Wales took a step back from public duties earlier this year after confirming her cancer diagnosis, with the entire family keeping a low profile while she focused on her recovery.

This week, Princess Kate confirmed the happy news that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment and would be making a gradual return to public life.

And to mark the milestone moment, the family of five released a rare personal video, featuring footage of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children exploring and playing in nature together.

One clip seemed to go particularly viral, with Princess Kate appearing to reveal her sweet nickname for 6-year-old Prince Louis.

Yes, Princess Kate can be seen instructing Prince Louis to take the lead on a family walk, calling: "Lou-bugs, you lead the way."

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," the Princess of Wales explained in the powerful video. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

She later continued: "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time", Princess Kate later concluded her statement. "Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.

"To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright."

