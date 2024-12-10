Princess Kate's carol service was missing one important member of the family
Princess Kate's carol service took place last week, with the royal returning to the annual Christmas celebration after a turbulent year. Following her cancer diagnosis at the start of 2024, Kate took some time away from royal duties to undergo chemotherapy and focus on her recovery. In a touching video message shared on social media in September, Kate confirmed that her treatment was complete and she has slowly been returning to work.
In the weeks that followed, the Palace confirmed Princess Kate would host the 'Together at Christmas' service on 6th December at Westminster Abbey as per royal tradition, with the recording due to air on ITV on Christmas Eve. The theme of this year's event was a personal one for Kate, as her message highlighted 'the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives'.
Kate was joined by Prince William, as well as her three young children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. Although King Charles and Queen Camilla were unable to make the service, other royals in attendance included Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh - who was recently dubbed Kate's 'royal sister' - as well as Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice.
However, Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, was notably absent from the celebration. Eugenie currently lives in Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two young children, August and Ernest, although it is unclear how long the family intend to stay there as a source told the Express: "The villa in Portugal is more an investment than anything else and construction hasn't even been completed yet... It hasn't been purchased as a new home, but more as a holiday retreat and something they can put their money into to protect their assets."
Eugenie and Jack split their time between Portugal and the UK, and the Princess welcomed her second child in May this year. Since the service, Eugenie has also taken to social media to promote her anti-slavery documentary, My Epiphany - so it could be that Eugenie's busy schedule, teamed with the distance, made it difficult for her to attend.
Princess Eugenie has maintained a good relationship with both William and Kate, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, since the Sussexes left the UK in 2020. She even made a surprise appearance in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, as she was seen spending time with the couple in personal video footage.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Women and girls are bearing the brunt of the climate crisis—they’re also leading the fight to solve it
Why the climate crisis is a women’s rights crisis
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Being outside is one of the most effective ways to boost calm - 4 invaluable lessons I learnt from an off-grid weekend
It's a busy time of year - but sometimes, all it takes to boost calm is to step outside.
By Ally Head
-
Statement tights are the easiest way to update all your party outfits (and they’re Kendall approved)
Perfect for pairing with party minis
By Jazzria Harris
-
William and Kate's future as King and Queen is causing ‘tension’ with Charles and Camilla
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate was caught making an unexpectedly flirty comment about William's beard
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William gave a rare personal update on the 'hardest year of his life'
Prince William
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Princess Kate is 'heartbroken' over 'changes' in Prince William
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Princess Kate was 'given a blessing' that Diana was denied
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate's missing engagement ring is a 'subtle nod' to relationship with William
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Meghan Markle just took a leaf out of Kate's royal book with latest move, says expert
Kate 'continues to inspire Meghan Markle'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate was 'right' about key detail in the Harry and William fallout
By Jadie Troy-Pryde