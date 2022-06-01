Princess Eugenie hopes son has the Queen’s ‘patience’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal gushed about her 'grannie'

Princess Eugenie welcomed her son August into the world in February 2021, and already she hopes her child has the same sentiments as her beloved “grannie”.

The 32-year-old royal – who is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York – paid a sweet tribute to the Queen, while also opening up about her hopes for her child’s future in her column for The Spectator.

In the article, which was titled “I hope my son will inherit the Queen’s kindness”, Eugenie praises the 96-year-old monarch for her “patience, calmness and kindness”.

Addressing the changes, and her new-found motherhood, Eugenie said: “I am now a wife and a mother with so much more responsibility than I had as a 21-year-old just leaving university.

Video you may like:

“I have given my life to my special little family and hope to impart even an inch of the values my grandmother has lived her life by.

“I think about my son August and what I’d like for him, what kind of world I’d like him to grow up in. And I think of my grannie and what she has stood for, for so many people and for our family during these 70 years. I’d love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye.”

Though Eugenie has recently relocated to Lisbon, Portugal, with husband Jack Brooksbank, she is tipped to split her time between Portugal and the UK.

Princess Beatrice’s sibling is tipped to return to the UK for her grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a milestone she couldn’t be prouder of Her Majesty to reach.

She continued: “Her Majesty the Queen is an incomparable monarch who has reached a record-breaking milestone. She also happens to be my grannie, and I am a very proud granddaughter.

“Seventy years is really quite something, isn’t it? The Jubilee stands as a testimony to a woman who has transcended time and has been that constant rock for so many when the world can feel so fragile.”