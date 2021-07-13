Princess Eugenie has been forced to cancel August’s christening due to a health scare

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors never failing to make viral news.

This past year, it has been all about Princess Eugenie, who announced to the world earlier this year that she and her husband Jack Brooksbank had welcomed a baby, and being millennials, they did it with an Instagram post.

It came as a surprise to no one therefore that Princess Eugenie also released her son’s first official portraits in a similarly millennial way, posting a photograph of herself and Jack with their newborn to Instagram, and announcing his name themselves.

‘We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,’ captioned the Instagram post. ‘Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣’

⁣

‘[Photo taken] by our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.’

This week, Princess Eugenie and baby August made headlines as they were reportedly forced to cancel his christening due to a COVID-19 scare.

According to HELLO!, August, now five months old, was set to be christened on Saturday at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, but it has now been cancelled due to one of the guests having a COVID-19 scare and forced to self-isolate.

It is not known when the christening will be rescheduled for, but it is expected that attendees will include The Queen, Princess Eugenie’s parents and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

