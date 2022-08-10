Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

That's your next mini-break sorted, then!

Somehow, we find ourselves well into August. And if you have yet to make any plans for a summer getaway, you might be feeling like you’re left with slim pickings.

To help you out, we’ve dug out an activity you might enjoy: a visit to the late Princess Diana’s childhood home, the gorgeous Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire. The house has been open to the public since 1 July, and will remain so until 29 August, so you still have plenty of time to plan your tour. Tickets are available on the Estate’s website, at £17.50 for access to the grounds, and £25 for access to the house and grounds.

If you seemed to remember that Diana grew up near the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, you are correct. She lived there for a few years as a child before her father became Earl Spencer and moved the family to Althorp, according to Cosmopolitan. So visiting the house is sure to give you a real insight into the beloved Princess’ early life.

These days, the house is kept by the current Earl Spencer, Charles, who is Diana’s eldest brother (but who was younger than her). Charles, an author and historian, lives at Althorp, and is likely to have been the decision-maker behind opening the house to the public.

Diana’s resting place is at Althorp, on a small island in the middle of a beautiful lake, which you can also visit. There is also a columned memorial to the Princess there.

As for the rest of the Estate, notable features include 550 acres of land, a vast library, lots and lots of art, and many beautiful rooms to see.

If you’re not particularly feeling a trip to Northamptonshire, you can peek inside Althorp via their official Instagram account.

Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re off to book tickets!