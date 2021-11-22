Monaco’s Princess Charlene has officially been admitted to a treatment facility

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Charlene is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco to her days as an Olympic swimmer, she never fails to get the world talking.

It is a health issue that has made her headlines this year however with Princess Charlene suffering a ‘medical emergency’.

Speaking to People, the Monaco Palace made the following statement earlier this year:

‘On the night of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after becoming ill due to complications from a serious ENT infection. Her Highness is being closely followed by her medical team, who say her condition is reassuring.’

According to reports, the mother of two ‘collapsed’, before being allegedly ‘rushed’ to Netcare Alberlito Hospital in South Africa where she had been staying.

Her condition has since been announced as ‘stable’ and last month Prince Albert told People magazine that his wife was ‘ready to come home.’

While Princess Charlene has now returned home, Prince Albert announced that she is not staying in Monaco and it has now been reported that Princess Charlene has been admitted to a treatment facility.

People has reported that Princess Charlene ‘is receiving treatment in a facility outside of Monaco’, with Prince Albert explaining that his wife is suffering with ‘profound exhaustion, both emotional and physical.’

‘[Her return] went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,’ Prince Albert explained. ‘She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.’

He then went on to respond to rumours that Princess Charlene’s disappearance had sparked about their marriage.

‘I’m probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship,’ he explained. ‘I want to make that very clear. These are not problems within our relationship – not with the relationship between a husband and wife. It’s of a different nature.’

Our thoughts are with Princess Charlene as she recovers.